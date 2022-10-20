Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28, and ahead of that, publisher Activision has revealed system requirements for the upcoming title. The PC build undeniably offers enhancements over its console counterparts, such as support for ultra-wide display, native 4K resolution, and a myriad of graphics options tailored to suit your needs. Developer Infinity Ward also confirmed that those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare II digitally will now be able to preload it. This will also grant early access to the campaign segment, starting October 20 at 10:30pm IST in India/ 10am PT in the US.

Meanwhile, preloading for the full release, which includes multiplayer and Special Ops, begins October 26. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 underwent two beta testing sessions last month, providing fruitful results on the cross-play front.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC system requirements

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of an Activision blog post, with the common requirements being DirectX 12 and at least 72GB storage, at launch. The numbers could change depending on patches or future content planned for the game's two-year life cycle.

Minimum requirements demand a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, while higher settings could also do with Windows 11 — so long as it's the newest version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to Gotham Knights, Best Games Launching in October

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC requirements

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘minimum' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

RAM: 8GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘recommended' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

RAM: 12GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘competitive' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘ultra 4K' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB

On a related note, playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require mobile verification. Users are required to register their phone numbers to work with Blizzard's SMS protection, aimed at cutting down on toxic behaviour from players and multiple free accounts. A similar requirement was grounds for controversy in the newly released Overwatch 2, where players were locked out of their Battle.net accounts for either not verifying their identity, or not using postpaid mobile services.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Digital pre-orders grant early access to the campaign segment, starting October 20 at 10:30pm IST.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.