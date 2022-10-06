Technology News
Call of Duty 2025 Rumoured to Be Advanced Warfare 2: Report

Advanced Warfare developer Sledgehammer Games might be returning to explore the futuristic, sci-fi setting.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 11:16 IST
Call of Duty 2025 Rumoured to Be Advanced Warfare 2: Report

Photo Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Advanced Warfare strayed far from Call of Duty's core values, adding tech like jetpacks

Highlights
  • CharlieINTEL denies the claims, saying development status is unclear
  • The original Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare launched in 2014
  • Call of Duty will no longer follow an annual release cycle

Call of Duty 2025 might reportedly be a sequel to Advanced Warfare. As per reliable tipster Ralph Valve, with the upcoming Call of Duty game, Activision Blizzard plans on revisiting the sci-fi setting they explored back in 2014. Developer Sledgehammer Games, commonly known for its World War era entries, will put a pause on the subject, and return to the futuristic battleground. Another known tipster CharlieINTEL, however, later denied the claims, adding that it's “not fully clear yet” what the Advanced Warfare developers are working on.

Sledgehammer Games has been scrutinised over the years, for its lacklustre contribution to the Call of Duty franchise. Be it the original Advanced Warfare, WWII, or the much-recent Vanguard, they've all been subjects of controversy, for either straying from the franchise's core values or being too mediocre — from both narrative and gameplay perspectives. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, for instance, shifted from its boots-to-the-ground approach to a fast-paced sci-fi shooter, which saw soldiers flying around via jetpacks.

While players were initially upset with the futuristic setting, it was later deemed as a breath of fresh air, when compared to other mundane World War-themed games from the developer. Going by the initial report, Sledgehammer Games is now allegedly working on a sequel, on the latest unified IW 9.0 engine created by sister studio Infinity Ward. Turns out, Sledgehammer Games had plans to further explore the World War era, by setting up characters on Call of Duty: Vanguard for several follow-ups. However, as Vanguard fell short of critical expectations, they were back at square one — eventually, pitching an Advanced Warfare sequel for 2025. CharlieINTEL's sources, however, paint a different story, as you can see in the tweet below.

Earlier this year, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson confirmed that Call of Duty will no longer be an annual release. Instead, it will follow an “always on” model, shifting its marque shooter business to a live-service model. There are both good and bad sides to this. On one hand, being live-service means that a project could be half-baked, receiving regular updates through a constant revenue stream. But on the positive side, developers can now focus on implementing original mechanics and narrative, instead of worrying about churning out a lacklustre title on a yearly deadline. Hence, there's no mention of a Call of Duty 2023 or 2024.

Early last month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that Call of Duty will be joining Xbox Game Pass. The announcement also claimed that it won't be treating CoD as an Xbox-exclusive title, to the joy of countless PlayStation fans around the world. Fast forward a week, and PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan labelled Microsoft's offer as “inadequate on so many levels.”

Turns out, Microsoft had only offered for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years, after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends. “After almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, [Microsoft's] proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers. We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft's proposal undermines this principle,” Ryan added.

The next Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare II, is out October 28. Advanced Warfare 2 might be the next CoD game after that.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

call of duty, call of duty 2025, call of duty advanced warfare, call of duty advanced warfare 2, advanced warfare sequel, sledgehammer games, activision blizzard
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Elon Musk Wants to Make X, an 'Everything App': All You Need to Know About Super Apps

Comment
