BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022

You can now take a trip back to Rapture and Columbia, thanks to Epic Games.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2022 19:12 IST
BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022

Photo Credit: 2K Games

BioShock Infinite was released nine years ago and has a Metascore of 94

Highlights
  • BioShock and BioShock 2 are set in Rapture, an underwater city
  • BioShock Infinite was originally released in 2013
  • BioShock is one of the best-selling franchises of all time

BioShock: The Collection — which includes remastered versions of BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite — is now available for free on the Epic Games Store. The collection of games was originally released in 2016, and is the second entry in Epic's “mystery games” giveaway that commenced with the four-week Epic Mega Sale 2022 that began on May 19. As part of the ongoing sale, the company is offering discounts of up to 75 percent, as well as a free popular game every week.

Epic announced on Thursday that that BioShock: The Collection, part of the award-winning BioShock franchise, is now available for free on the Epic Games Store as this week's free mystery game. Gamers will have until June 2 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 8:30pm IST. Epic usually gives out a free game every week , while revealing the next game that will go free a week later. However, during the Epic Mega Sale promotion, gamers are only shown a countdown to the free title for next week.

The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022

All three titles that make up BioShock: The Collection are highly rated — BioShock, Bioshock 2, and BioShock Infinite have a Metascore of 96, 88, and 94 respectively. The BioShock franchise is also one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. BioShock and BioShock are set in a fictional underwater city called Rapture, during the 1960s. Meanwhile, BioShock Infinite takes place in 1912, and is set in the floating city of Columbia. The remastered versions of all three titles were released in 2016 as part of BioShock: The Collection, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Last week, Epic announced that it was giving away Borderlands 3, which could be claimed by gamers for a week. It is no longer available for free — though it is discounted 75 percent at Rs. 747 until June 16, for what it's worth — with BioShock: The Collection taking its place.

While gamers cannot see next week's free game, they have a week to gain access to BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite — by adding BioShock: The Collection to their library. As is the case with all Epic Games free promotions, once the game is added to your library, you can always install it at a later date.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
BioShock: The Collection

BioShock: The Collection

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Gameplay still holds up
  • Looks good
  • All DLC included
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent control options
  • Poor PC port
Read detailed 2K Games BioShock: The Collection review
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series BioShock
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: BioShock The Collection, BioShock The Collection Free Download, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, 2K Games
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
