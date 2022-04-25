Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced

BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced

The new character is called Victor and it should soon be available for purchase.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 April 2022 15:01 IST
BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced

Photo Credit: Instagram/ BGMI

BGMI's latest character is named Victor - but availability is not known yet

Highlights
  • Ghatak is a PUBG player and a coach
  • BGMI players will be able to use Ghatak’s commands
  • Victor may soon be available in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has got the Special Ghatak Voice Pack, and it is now available to purchase within the game. This special pack, which is available alongside the Basic Ghatak Voice Pack, will allow the players to use lines and commands by Ghatak. Ghatak is a popular gaming personality in India. He is a professional PUBG player, and a coach associated with GodLike Esports team. Meanwhile, the game has now introduced a new character called Victor. The availability for its purchase is not known yet.

As per an announcement on BGMI Instagram page, the Special Ghatak Voice Pack is now available for players to purchase in the game. This will allow the players to use dialogue/ one-liners used by Ghatak, a famous PUBG player and a coach associated with GodLike Esports team. BGMI has previously made available the Basic Ghatak Voice Pack alongside other voice packs such as that of Payal Gaming, Jonathan, Snax, among others. In another Instagram post, BGMI announced a new character called Victor. It is yet to be seen when this character will be available for purchase in the game.

Recently, BGMI released Royale Pass Month 10 for purchase in the game. The pass brings various perks, weapon skins, gear sets, among others, and these can be unlocked by earning RP points from playing online. BGMI players can purchase the Elite Royale Pass for 360 UC. Furthermore, the Elite Plus Royale Pass is also available, and it offers all the contents of the Elite Pass as well as gives players instant access to 12 ranks.

The news comes a few days after Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton announced that it has permanently banned over 40,000 accounts in the week starting April 11 to April 17 as a part of its crackdown on cheaters.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Special Ghatak Voice Pack, Victor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Burning Portal to Reward Community Members and Reduce Total Circulation
Swiggy Step-Ahead Programme Launched: Lets Delivery Partners Transition to Full-Time Jobs With Salary, Benefits

Related Stories

BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Said to Be Set to Accept Musk's 'Best and Final' Offer
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Make Group Voice Calls With Up to 32 Participants
  3. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  7. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  8. Spotify Offering 3 Months of Premium Plan Free for Visa Card Users
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Test Multi-Device Support From Your Phone
  10. WhatsApp May Get These Six Useful Features in Coming Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Smartwatch Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Java Suffers from Crypto Bug That Could Allow Attackers to Bypass Digital Signatures, Oracle Releases Fix
  4. Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Central African Republic Becomes First African Nation to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender
  6. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC Options Launched; Vivo X80 Debuts Alongside
  7. NASA Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter Catches a Glimpse of Earth and Moon in One Frame
  8. Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  9. ISRO, IISc Develop Bacteria-Infused 'Space Bricks' to Build Structures on Mars
  10. Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.