Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royale Pass Month 10 is now available to purchase within the game. It brings a plethora of perks, weapon skins, gear sets, and more that can be unlocked by earning RP points from playing online. This royale pass offers two tiers of rewards, including free rewards that any player can earn without purchasing it. There are also the Elite Pass and the Elite Plus Pass, which offer rarer drops. The Royale Pass Month 10 went live on April 21 and will be available for the next four weeks.

BGMI players can purchase the Elite Royale Pass for 360 UC, which is the in-game currency. Buying this tier will give players access to earn exclusive rewards, perks, and the Elite missions. The Elite Plus Royale Pass, which costs 960 UC, offers all the contents of the Elite Pass and gives players instant access to 12 ranks.

The Royale Pass Month 10 brings several skin sets, including the Casual Stroll Set that is part of the free tier. Players who buy the royale pass can earn the Pink Shelter Set and the Infernal Chef Set. The Infernal Chef Set is the final reward of this royale pass. Several exclusive weapon skins can also be unlocked – Blue Tint M16A4, Graffiti Wall AKM, and Pink Shelter Skorpion.

Each week, players will get a different set of assignments that can earn them RP points for unlocking these rewards. Players who had already purchased the Month 8 and Month 9 royale passes will be rewarded with the EZ License Card upon the purchase of the Royale Pass Month 10. This card will allow players to unlock next week's missions before other players. Furthermore, it gives players the Month 10 RP Badges, which may be used to play the arcade game mode in the Royale Pass section.