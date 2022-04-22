Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More

Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 will be available for the next four weeks.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 April 2022 12:38 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More

Photo Credit: Krafton

BGMI Royale Pass Month 10’s final reward is the Infernal Chef Set

Highlights
  • BGMI players can buy the Elite Pass for 360 UC
  • BGMI players with previous royal passes will get the EZ License Card
  • Players can earn the Blue Tint M16A4, Graffiti Wall AKM weapon skins

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royale Pass Month 10 is now available to purchase within the game. It brings a plethora of perks, weapon skins, gear sets, and more that can be unlocked by earning RP points from playing online. This royale pass offers two tiers of rewards, including free rewards that any player can earn without purchasing it. There are also the Elite Pass and the Elite Plus Pass, which offer rarer drops. The Royale Pass Month 10 went live on April 21 and will be available for the next four weeks.

BGMI players can purchase the Elite Royale Pass for 360 UC, which is the in-game currency. Buying this tier will give players access to earn exclusive rewards, perks, and the Elite missions. The Elite Plus Royale Pass, which costs 960 UC, offers all the contents of the Elite Pass and gives players instant access to 12 ranks.

The Royale Pass Month 10 brings several skin sets, including the Casual Stroll Set that is part of the free tier. Players who buy the royale pass can earn the Pink Shelter Set and the Infernal Chef Set. The Infernal Chef Set is the final reward of this royale pass. Several exclusive weapon skins can also be unlocked – Blue Tint M16A4, Graffiti Wall AKM, and Pink Shelter Skorpion.

Each week, players will get a different set of assignments that can earn them RP points for unlocking these rewards. Players who had already purchased the Month 8 and Month 9 royale passes will be rewarded with the EZ License Card upon the purchase of the Royale Pass Month 10. This card will allow players to unlock next week's missions before other players. Furthermore, it gives players the Month 10 RP Badges, which may be used to play the arcade game mode in the Royale Pass section.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI Royale Pass Month 10, Krafton
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

