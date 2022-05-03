Technology News
BGMI Basic Dynamo Voice Pack Announced, Krafton Bans Over 50,000 Cheaters

Krafton announced it has permanently banned 50,733 accounts.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 May 2022 13:22 IST
BGMI Basic Dynamo Voice Pack Announced, Krafton Bans Over 50,000 Cheaters

Photo Credit: Instagram/ BGMI

Dynamo Basic Voice Pack will be available soon

  • Dynamo is a game streamer and video creator
  • BGMI players will be able to use Dynamo’s commands
  • Wraith Lord Outfit is now available in the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced that gamers will soon be able to get Basic Dynamo Voice Pack. This voice pack will allow the players to use lines and commands by Aaditya “Dynamo” Sawant. Sawant is a streamer and gaming video creator in India. Meanwhile, the Special Ghatak Pack is now available for players to purchase in the game, and it will allow the players to use dialogue/ one-liners used by Ghatak. Additionally, BGMI also announced that it has permanently banned over 50,000 accounts last week.

As per a post on Instagram handle, BGMI announced that Dynamo Basic Voice Pack is coming soon. While there is no further information available in this regard, it is presumed that this voice pack will be similar to the Ghatak Voice Pack released last month. It will allow players to use dialogue/ one-liners used by Dynamo during gameplay. It is to be noted that BGMI has previously released voice packs of Payal Gaming, Jonathan, Snax, among others. BGMI has also announced that players can now get the Wraith Lord Outfit in the game.

In a related development, BGMI developer Krafton has announced that it has permanently banned 50,733 accounts from April 25 to May 1. The South Korean developer has been releasing such numbers weekly as a part of its crackdown on cheaters. Krafton is banning players that use illegal methods to gain an unfair edge within the game. It banned 51,853 accounts permanently in the April 18 to April 24 timeframe. The developer also releases a list of players who have been banned from the game.

Comments

Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Dynamo Basic Voice Pack
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Nickel, Lithium Available in Abundance to Produce 14 Million EVs in 2023: Report
Government Fixes Security Flaw in eHospital Portal That Was Exposing Data of Millions of Patients

