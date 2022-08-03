Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Ban to Be Temporary, Will Make a Comeback, Claims Skyesports CEO

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Ban to Be Temporary, Will Make a Comeback, Claims Skyesports CEO

BGMI had crossed over 100 million registered users in July.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 August 2022 16:54 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Ban to Be Temporary, Will Make a Comeback, Claims Skyesports CEO

Photo Credit: Krafton

BGMI was blocked by the Indian government for sending user data to Chinese servers

Highlights
  • BGMI developer Krafton is backed by China’s Tencent Games
  • Krafton’s New State Mobile is still available on Google Play, App Store
  • BGMI was launched to replace PUBG Mobile in July 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) marked its first anniversary on July 1, by claiming that the game had passed over 100 million registered users in the country. However, things went sideways when the game was removed from Google Play and App Store later in July following a government order. CEO and Founder of Skyesports Shiva Nandy recently weighed in on this development, claiming that the ban was temporary. He added that the developer Krafton was notified by the government a week prior.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Nandy shared a statement via Instagram to reveal that the BGMI removal was supposedly five months in the making. Krafton was purportedly notified by the government a week before the ban took effect.

He additionally assured BGMI fans that the government had just passed an interim order to block the game — BGMI has not been fully banned in India for now. Nandy also hinted that TikTok could also be on its way to soon make a comeback in India. TikTok has been unavailable in India since June 2020.

BGMI is developed by South Korean studio Krafton which is backed by China's Tencent Games. The game was reportedly blocked by the Indian government for sending user data to Chinese servers. Its disappearance from Google Play and App Store did not sit well with the fans, including the esports community as #BGMI and #BGMIban started trending on Twitter. Notably, New State Mobile, a separate game published by Krafton, is still available on both the app stores.

Since a year from its launch in July 2021, BGMI has amassed a massive following in India. It reportedly had garnered over 100 million registered users in the country. It has gained popularity among content creators and a significant esports scene has developed around BGMI. Krafton reportedly had planned to host four professional and semi-professional BGMI tournaments in India. The developer is also believed to have invested around $10 million (roughly Rs. 80 crore) to develop local gaming and esports industries.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Google Play, App Store, Tencent Games, Krafton India, Skyesports
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Are We in a Recession? Don't Ask Wikipedia
Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Ban to Be Temporary, Will Make a Comeback, Claims Skyesports CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.