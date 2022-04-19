Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 40,000 Cheaters, Releases List of Account Names

Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 40,000 Cheaters, Releases List of Account Names

Krafton has released a list of BGMI profile names that were banned between April 11 to April 17.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 April 2022 12:19 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 40,000 Cheaters, Releases List of Account Names

Photo Credit: Krafton

Krafton had recently made fixes to the Lamborghini crate in the game.

Highlights
  • BGMI also got a new patch update that fixed several bugs, glitches
  • BGMI had banned 49,327 cheaters in the previous week
  • It resolved the issue that prevented players from using sensitivity codes

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has announced that it has permanently banned over 40,000 accounts in the week starting April 11 to April 17. The South Korean developer is in the habit of releasing weekly updates regarding sanctions against cheaters. It dishes out permanent bans every week to players who use illegal programmes to gain an unfair edge within the game. The developer also recently released a new patch for the battle royale game, which was aimed at fixing several issues affecting the multiplayers experience.

As per the post shared by Krafton on the official BGMI website, the developer permanently banned 41,898 accounts for cheating between April 11 and April 17. You can check out the list of profile names for the banned accounts here. Previously, the developer had announced banned that it had banned 49,327 BGMI accounts in the week from April 4 to April 10.

Furthermore, Krafton has released a new update for BGMI that resolved several bugs and glitches in the game. According to the patch notes released by the developer, the glitch that allowed players to boost their speeds on Nimbus Island was fixed. It also resolved the issue that was preventing players from using the sensitivity codes of other players. A sensitivity code includes custom sensitivity settings for the camera, aim down sight (ADS), and gyroscope that can be easily shared with other players. Players using the Merry Tidings – UZI weapon skin will no longer face the issue that prevented them from seeing through the weapon's scope in the game.

In addition, there were fixes made to the Lamborghini crate that features the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde. The developers limited the maximum speeds of these supercars to match the top speed of all Lamborghini skins in the game.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
