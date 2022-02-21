Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royal Pass 8 was recently introduced as part of Month 8 of Cycle 2 Season 4, bringing new rewards for subscribed gamers. Users also stand a chance to win the BGMI Royal Pass 8 as part of a new Scavenger Hunt event introduced by publisher Krafton. Players who participate in the new event will stand a chance to earn the newly added Royal Pass 8 free-of-charge, allowing them to unlock special rewards in the game for free instead of upgrading the pass using in-game currency.

As part of the new BGMI Scavenger Hunt event that begins today and wraps up on February 23, gamers will have to locate the BGMI Royal Pass Month 8 (RPM8) logo while playing the Santorini map. Introduced in a recent update, Santorini was added to the game with the BGMI 1.8.5 update, allowing gamers to battle it out in an 8x8 Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode.

As part of the new BGMI Royal Pass 8, gamers on the Free tier will be able to unlock rewards including Supply Crate Coupon Scraps, BP (in-game currency), Rating Protection cards, Mission cards, Silver, Show Off emote, Shots Fired parachute, Slobby Shirt and Pant, and Eagle's Will skin for UMP-45. Meanwhile, gamers with the Elite Royal Pass 8 will be able to unlock rewards including the Scarlet Ranger Set and Scarlet Ranger cover, Moo Moo grenade, Magic Box backpack, RP avatars and ornaments, Rainbow glider trail, Peak Performance skin for the SCAR-L weapon, in addition to all the previously mentioned free-tier rewards in the game.