Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Announced, Offers Chance to Win Latest Royale Pass 8

BGMI Scavenger Hunt begins today and ends on February 23.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2022 18:39 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Announced, Offers Chance to Win Latest Royale Pass 8

Photo Credit: Krafton

Players will have to watch out for the Royal Pass 8 logo while playing BGMI, says Krafton

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Royal Pass 8 costs 360 UC in the game
  • Gamers can participate in the BGMI Scavenger Event starting today
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India recently introduced a new Santorini map

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royal Pass 8 was recently introduced as part of Month 8 of Cycle 2 Season 4, bringing new rewards for subscribed gamers. Users also stand a chance to win the BGMI Royal Pass 8 as part of a new Scavenger Hunt event introduced by publisher Krafton. Players who participate in the new event will stand a chance to earn the newly added Royal Pass 8 free-of-charge, allowing them to unlock special rewards in the game for free instead of upgrading the pass using in-game currency.

As part of the new BGMI Scavenger Hunt event that begins today and wraps up on February 23, gamers will have to locate the BGMI Royal Pass Month 8 (RPM8) logo while playing the Santorini map. Introduced in a recent update, Santorini was added to the game with the BGMI 1.8.5 update, allowing gamers to battle it out in an 8x8 Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode.

How to Win BGMI Royal Pass 8 for free

Gamers who want to try their luck and win the BGMI Royal Pass 8 for free must follow the steps prescribed by Krafton in order to participate in the BGMI Scavenger Hunt. Gamers can alternatively spend 360 UC (in game currency) to upgrade to the Elite Pass, or 960 UC to upgrade to the Elite Pass Plus for exclusive perks and the first 12 levels immediately unlocked.

Here are the steps:

  1. Follow the official BGMI account on Instagram.
  2. Make sure you have the latest BGMI 1.8.5 update installed and play the new 8x8 TDM Santorini map.
  3. While playing the Santorini map, locate the RPM8 logo in the game, then take a screenshot and post it to Instagram and tag the official BGMI Instagram account (@battlegroundsmobilein_official).
  4. Visit the link on the BGMI Instagram account's bio and fill in the form — which can also be accessed by visiting this link.

As part of the new BGMI Royal Pass 8, gamers on the Free tier will be able to unlock rewards including Supply Crate Coupon Scraps, BP (in-game currency), Rating Protection cards, Mission cards, Silver, Show Off emote, Shots Fired parachute, Slobby Shirt and Pant, and Eagle's Will skin for UMP-45. Meanwhile, gamers with the Elite Royal Pass 8 will be able to unlock rewards including the Scarlet Ranger Set and Scarlet Ranger cover, Moo Moo grenade, Magic Box backpack, RP avatars and ornaments, Rainbow glider trail, Peak Performance skin for the SCAR-L weapon, in addition to all the previously mentioned free-tier rewards in the game.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI Scavenger Hunt, Krafton, BGMI Royal Pass 8, BGMI M8 Royal Pass, BGMI Royal Pass Free
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
