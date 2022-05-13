Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 update is now rolling out. The update brings loads of new features including an official version of Livik map, Core Circle mode along with a Classic Mode. BGMI developer Krafton has also announced that BGMI is celebrating its first anniversary. On this occasion, the update also brings along a first-anniversary lobby, a few in-game items, and a skin sale for players. Meanwhile, Krafton has also given an update caution for smartphones running Android 12 OS.

As per the BGMI website, iOS devices will get the update from 4pm onwards, and Android phones will get the update from 12:30pm to 9:30pm on May 13. Since the update is distributed gradually, there may be a difference in time by devices on getting the update. A Wi-Fi connection is recommended to update the game.

The first thing Battlegrounds Mobile India(BGMI) May 2022 update 2.0 brings is the official Livik Map. In the map, players can battle in new themed areas, get an all-terrain UTV (High-Speed 4-Wheel Seater), and will allow players to upgrade their standard weapons such as AKM, M416, MK12, and M24 to XT weapons.

They are required to indulge in better tactics and strategies in new advanced supply zones. They will be able to load up supplies from a huge cache of crates. Furthermore, the official BGMI map will also have special supplies, an all-new zipline to quickly travel from place to place, and a newly-added football pitch. Players can score goals to earn more items.

The second important feature in the BGMI May update is Core Circle mode. As per the announcement, the mode is inspired by the popular Japanese animation - Evangelion, and it brings along new skins, rewards, and progress-led bonuses. It can be experienced in Erangel and Livik maps. In addition, battles between EVA-01 (Evangelion Unit-01) and Evangelion's 6th Angel can be watched in Erangel. BGMI says that players can access the theme through in-game discovery events and “receive additional progress bonuses for participation after May 14th.”

The third major update is in the Classic Mode. There is an Emergency pickup feature that will allow players in Erangel and Miramar to call for an emergency pickup. They can later be dropped back into the middle of the play zone upon finding themselves outside of it. Probably one of the most interesting features is the Revival Tower that players can use to bring back fallen teammates.

Other features include a variety of improvements with respect to controls. There is an enhanced haptic feedback, sponsor match feature support, and the addition of the like button to spectator mode.

BGMI has released an update caution for smartphones running Android 12 OS. In case players get an 'Unknown error' message when entering the 2.0.0 update version for the first time, they are required to restart the device and try again. In case of “Error code: 3”, touch 'Try Again', and players must download the additional resource file to access the game normally. After getting into the lobby, additional resources like maps need to be downloaded.