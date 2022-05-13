Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode

The latest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update brings an all-terrain UTV (High-Speed 4-Wheel Seater).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 May 2022 14:50 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode

Photo Credit: Krafton

BGMI is celebrating its first anniversary in May

Highlights
  • BGMI May 2022 update brings Livik map, offering new themed areas
  • There is a newly-added football pitch
  • BGMI May 2022 update also brings Core Circle mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 update is now rolling out. The update brings loads of new features including an official version of Livik map, Core Circle mode along with a Classic Mode. BGMI developer Krafton has also announced that BGMI is celebrating its first anniversary. On this occasion, the update also brings along a first-anniversary lobby, a few in-game items, and a skin sale for players. Meanwhile, Krafton has also given an update caution for smartphones running Android 12 OS.

As per the BGMI website, iOS devices will get the update from 4pm onwards, and Android phones will get the update from 12:30pm to 9:30pm on May 13. Since the update is distributed gradually, there may be a difference in time by devices on getting the update. A Wi-Fi connection is recommended to update the game.

BGMI May 2022 update 2.0 features

The first thing Battlegrounds Mobile India(BGMI) May 2022 update 2.0 brings is the official Livik Map. In the map, players can battle in new themed areas, get an all-terrain UTV (High-Speed 4-Wheel Seater), and will allow players to upgrade their standard weapons such as AKM, M416, MK12, and M24 to XT weapons.

They are required to indulge in better tactics and strategies in new advanced supply zones. They will be able to load up supplies from a huge cache of crates. Furthermore, the official BGMI map will also have special supplies, an all-new zipline to quickly travel from place to place, and a newly-added football pitch. Players can score goals to earn more items.

The second important feature in the BGMI May update is Core Circle mode. As per the announcement, the mode is inspired by the popular Japanese animation - Evangelion, and it brings along new skins, rewards, and progress-led bonuses. It can be experienced in Erangel and Livik maps. In addition, battles between EVA-01 (Evangelion Unit-01) and Evangelion's 6th Angel can be watched in Erangel. BGMI says that players can access the theme through in-game discovery events and “receive additional progress bonuses for participation after May 14th.”

The third major update is in the Classic Mode. There is an Emergency pickup feature that will allow players in Erangel and Miramar to call for an emergency pickup. They can later be dropped back into the middle of the play zone upon finding themselves outside of it. Probably one of the most interesting features is the Revival Tower that players can use to bring back fallen teammates.

Other features include a variety of improvements with respect to controls. There is an enhanced haptic feedback, sponsor match feature support, and the addition of the like button to spectator mode.

BGMI has released an update caution for smartphones running Android 12 OS. In case players get an 'Unknown error' message when entering the 2.0.0 update version for the first time, they are required to restart the device and try again. In case of “Error code: 3”, touch 'Try Again', and players must download the additional resource file to access the game normally. After getting into the lobby, additional resources like maps need to be downloaded.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India May 2022 Update, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Fiio JD3 Wired In-Ear Monitors With 9.2mm Drivers Launched in India: All the Details
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  4. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Camera Samples, 80W Charging Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  9. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database, Likely to Support 15W Fast Charging: Report
  2. Ola Electric Upgrading VCUs on Older S1 Pro Electric Scooters to Avoid Further Recalls: Report
  3. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition New DLC Now Available on Microsoft Store, Steam for Pre-Orders
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
  5. HP ZBook Studio G9, Z24q G3 Monitor, More Z Ecosystem Devices, Programs Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro May Launch in Global Markets With Poco Branding
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G, S Pen Support Goes Official
  8. Resident Evil Trailer Out: Netflix Unveils Chilling Teasers for New Live-Action Series
  9. Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Plus-Enabled Router With HomeSec Security Safeguards Launched in India
  10. Koo Says Aiming to Overtake Twitter's User Base in India Within a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.