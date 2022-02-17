Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced

There will be four tournaments in total and two of them will have prizes of Rs. 2 crore each, Krafton said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 February 2022 15:32 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gamers will have four dedicated esports tournaments

Highlights
  • BGMI will get four esports tournaments in 2022
  • Krafton last year promised to invest $100 million in India
  • BGMI surpassed over 600,000 registrations in 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will get four esports tournaments in 2022, developer Krafton announced on Thursday while revealing the esports 2022 roadmap of the battle royale game in the country. The tournaments are claimed to bring a prize pool of Rs. 6 crore, with Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 1 and Season 2 giving away the prize money of Rs. 2 crore each. The esports tournaments will begin with a Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC). Registrations for the first event will start at the end of the month, the developer said.

Krafton said that the esports tournaments for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) would host national and international opportunities for gamers.

The four tournaments will comprise the BMOC - Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge, BMPS — Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, BMIS - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, and the BMPS - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2.

While the two BMPS tournaments will have Rs. 2 crore prize each, BMOC and BMIS events will offer cash prizes of Rs. 1 crore each.

Registrations for the BMOC will begin from the end of February, with in-game qualifiers being held towards the end of March, the developer said.

“With more and more talent emerging, and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in India, we look forward to hosting these tournaments that promise to be intensely competitive and full of nail-biting game moments,” said Minu Lee, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, in a statement. “We are steadfast to provide a global platform for these players to showcase and harness their skills.”

Ahead of the launch of BGMI in July 2021, Krafton promised investments worth $100 million (roughly Rs. 751 crore) in India to improve the local gaming, esports, as well as entertainment and IT industries.

The developer said that last year, BGMI recorded over 600,000 registrations, more than 200 million views, and witnessed over 4,93,000 peak concurrent viewership.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced
