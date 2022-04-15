Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, has received a new patch update that resolves a handful of issues that were affecting the multiplayer game. According to developer Krafton, the latest patch will fix an issue affecting player speed in the game, and a bug where applying a player's sensitivity codes did not work as intended. An issue that affected the scope while using a specific weapon has also been fixed. Meanwhile, the patch also resolves an issue with a premium crate in the game, taking down an item that was being granted to players unintentionally, according to Krafton.

In a new set of patch notes published on Thursday, Krafton announced that it has fixed a glitch on the latest version of BGMI resulting in intermittent faster speeds on Nimbus Island, which could be misused by players. Meanwhile, the patch also resolves an issue where another Battlegrounds Mobile India player's sensitivity code would not be applied. Sensitivity codes allow gamers to share their custom sensitivity settings for camera, aim down sight (ADS), and gyroscope, which can be applied by other players.

With the latest patch update, Krafton has fixed an issue with Merry Tidings – UZI weapon skin that resulted in players being unable to see through the weapon's scope in the game. The patch update resolves these issues, and will be applied when the game is next restarted, according to the developer.

Meanwhile, Krafton revealed in another post that it has also patched an issue with a premium crate in BGMI that granted an “unintended” item among the guaranteed rewards to users when opening the crate 10, 20, or 30 times. While there's no word on what the unintended in-game item is, the developer says it has now been taken down — an upcoming notice will reveal Krafton's plan for players who acquired the item before it was removed.

Earlier this week, Krafton announced a fix for its Lamborghini crate, adjusting the skins for the flashy new vehicles that were introduced last month. The maximum speed for the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde was set to be identical for all Lamborghini skins. The company also revealed that it had banned around 50,000 accounts for the week that ended on April 10 for cheating and other illegal activity in the popular battle royale game.