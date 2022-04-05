Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) publisher Krafton has banned more than 66,000 accounts for cheating, in the week that ended on April 3. The South Korean studio is continuing its combing measures in order to catch and ban players who cheat in the battle royale game. It has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. In its previous combing exercise, Krafton had banned over 50,000 accounts. Meanwhile, Krafton is also collaborating with luxury sportscar brand Lamborghini to bring flashy new vehicles to BGMI.

Krafton announced via a post that 66,233 accounts on BGMI have been banned for using illegal activities in the week from March 28 to April 3. Earlier, between March 21 and March 27, it had banned a total of 22,013 accounts permanently as well. It has also published the list of cheaters. Krafton bans players if they have downloaded BGMI from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programmes on their devices.

The ban is a part of strict measures taken by Krafton against illegal activities which, it says, are affecting the gaming environment. Nearly 50,000 accounts of BGMI players were banned in a week that started from January 10 and ended on January 16.

Krafton is also collaborating with luxury sportscar brand Lamborghini to bring flashy new vehicles to the game. The Lamborghini Crate started being available on online multiplayer battle royale from March 25. The new Crate will make eight Lamborghini skins available via the in-game store and events. BGMI players also stand a chance to win hidden Lamborghini skins through a lucky spin. The collaboration marks the fourth time Krafton is teaming up with leading automobile makers to bring exciting new cars to the game. The South Korean gaming company has earlier collaborated with automobile industry giants like McLaren, Tesla, and Koenigsegg.

BGMI players can access the Lamborghini Crate from March 25 to May 3. The Crate comes with six skins that's available via the in-game store. The skins included in the crate are Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde, Lamborghini Estoque Oro, and Lamborghini Urus Pink. Lamborghini Urus Giallo Inti and Pink are the first skins from Russian automobile manufacturer UAZ that will be introduced to BGMI.