Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Issues in Lamborghini Crater; Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Issues in Lamborghini Crater; Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating

BGMI-publisher Krafton has made a few adjustments to the skins it launched in the Lamborghini crater in March.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 April 2022 16:07 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Issues in Lamborghini Crater; Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating

It was announced in late March that Krafton is collaborating with luxury sportscar brand Lamborghini

Highlights
  • Some Lamborghini vehicle skins' maximum speed was applied slightly higher
  • Krafton had collaborated with luxury sportscar brand Lamborghini
  • BGMI has banned a total of 49,327 accounts

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) publisher Krafton announced that it has made a few adjustments to the skins it launched in the Lamborghini crater late last month. Krafton had collaborated with luxury sportscar brand Lamborghini to bring flashy new vehicles to BGMI and some Lamborghini vehicle skins were claimable through Lucky Spin. Furthermore, the South Korean company has banned about 50,000 accounts for cheating in the week that ended on April 10. The studio is continuing its combing measures in order to catch and ban players who cheat in the battle royale game. It has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. In its previous combing exercise, Krafton had banned over 66,000 accounts.

Krafton announced today via a blog post that it is adjusting the maximum speed of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde identical for all Lamborghini skins. This was after the game-maker found that some of Lamborghini vehicle skins' maximum speed was applied slightly higher than rest of the Lamborghini vehicle skins.

It was announced in late March that Krafton is collaborating with luxury sportscar brand Lamborghini to bring flashy new vehicles to BGMI. The Lamborghini Crate started being available on online multiplayer battle royale from March 25. The new Crate will make eight Lamborghini skins available via the in-game store and events. BGMI players also stand a chance to win hidden Lamborghini skins through a lucky spin.

BGMI players can access the Lamborghini Crate from March 25 to May 3. The Crate comes with six skins that's available via the in-game store. The skins included in the crate are Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini Urus Giallo Inti, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde, Lamborghini Estoque Oro, and Lamborghini Urus Pink. Lamborghini Urus Giallo Inti and Pink are the first skins from Russian automobile manufacturer UAZ that will be introduced to BGMI.

The collaboration with Lambhorghini marks the fourth time Krafton is teaming up with leading automobile makers to bring exciting new cars to the game. The South Korean gaming company has earlier collaborated with automobile industry giants like McLaren, Tesla, and Koenigsegg.

Apart from the Lamborghini Crate fix, BGMI also rolled out a patch that fixed an issue where enemies were not dying even after a large amount of damage was done to them. That glitch has been fixed, Krafton said.

Krafton also announced that 49,327 accounts on BGMI have been banned for using illegal activities in the week from April 4 to April 10. Earlier, between March 28 and April 3, it had banned a total of 66,233 accounts permanently as well. It has also published the list of cheaters. Krafton bans players if they have downloaded BGMI from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programmes on their devices.

The ban is a part of strict measures taken by Krafton against illegal activities which, it says, are affecting the gaming environment. Nearly 50,000 accounts of BGMI players were banned in a week that started from January 10 and ended on January 16.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Lamborghini
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Elon Musk Deletes Several Tweets After Rejecting Twitter Board Seat

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Issues in Lamborghini Crater; Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  3. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  5. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories
  2. 14 Ads From Gaming Firms Found Violating Advertising Standards During IPL: ASCI
  3. Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems
  4. Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
  5. Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
  6. Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
  7. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  8. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
  9. Redmi 10A India Launch Tipped for April 20, Price Leaked
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.