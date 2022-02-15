Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update

Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update

BGMI players can battle the Boss Monster and Cursed Corpse for rare rewards.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2022 13:53 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update

Photo Credit: Krafton

The new Santorini map allows 16 players to battle it out in the streets of the Greek city

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced a new 8x8 map
  • The new Team Death Match map, Santorini, is now available
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has added Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has added a new Team Death Match (TDM) map to the popular battle royale game as part of the February 1.8.5 update. The new map, Santorini, is the first 8x8 TDM map in the game, and follows the addition of new features and gameplay changes introduced by Krafton including the ability to recall teammates in the game, and the use of vending machines for supplies. The publisher has also added new characters to the game as part of a new collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen, which will be rolled out today in Erangel and Livik, with the chance to win special rewards.

As part of the BGMI 1.8.5 update, Krafton has added a new 8x8 TDM map called Santorini, that will be introduced to the game today, allowing 16 players to face off against each other. BGMI already allows gamers to participate in 4x4 player matches, and the new map will allow more players to join in. Gamers will have access to preset weapons in the new Santorini map, along with Arena Training, according to Krafton.

BGMI will also bring four main characters — Megumi, Satoru, Yuuji, and Nobara, from popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, as part of a new collaboration that will roll out to Erangel and Livik today. Gamers will be able to interact with these characters in the game. They will be able to select the Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Mode in ranked match mode by tapping the arrow button on Erangel and Livik, according to a teaser video previously shared by the publisher.

Players will also be able to summon and defeat the Boss Monster and Cursed Corpse, using Skull Grenades on the latest version of the game. Defeating these monsters will grant rare rewards. Krafton has also added locked treasure boxes in the game with loot items, as part of the latest collaboration. Gamers can locate these boxes to find rare ingredients that can be exchanged for rewards and achievements, according to Krafton.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India Update, BGMI Update, BGMI Santorini Map, BGMI Jujutsu Kaisen
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Oppo Announces Tie-Up With Hasselblad, Find X5 Phones Likely to Feature New Camera System

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.