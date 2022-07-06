Technology News
  Battlefield Single Player Campaign to Supposedly Come Back in Future Games

Battlefield Single Player Campaign to Supposedly Come Back in Future Games

EA is seemingly looking to hire a Design Director for its new Seattle studio.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 July 2022 19:16 IST
Battlefield Single Player Campaign to Supposedly Come Back in Future Games

Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

EA released Battlefield 2042 without a single-player campaign

Highlights
  • Battlefield V featured short-length single-player sections
  • EA is supposedly building a new design team in its Seattle studio
  • Battlefield 2042 had a terrible launch in 2021 and has failed to recover

Electronic Art's revered Battlefield franchise is seemingly reintroducing the single-player campaign after this mode was omitted from the latest entry, Battlefield 2042. The information comes from a job listing for the company's new studio in Seattle. EA is looking for a Design Director to create a "new Battlefield campaign." The person will be supposedly in charge of building the studio's design team, and seeing through the campaign from concept phase to the final release. Furthermore, the next Battlefield entry is believed to be already in the early stages of development.

According to the job listing, EA is looking to build a new design team whose primary objective will be to develop the single-player campaign for the next title in the Battlefield franchise. It wants to bring in a Design Director for its Seattle studio. This person will be tasked with orchestrating "the mission design, narrative, game mechanics, and systems" with the design team. This information indicates that actual work on the single-player elements has not even begun yet at the studio. So, Battlefield faithfuls might have to wait a significant time for an update.

This backtracking on the part of EA in relation to a single-player campaign could be due to the miserable performance of Battlefield 2042. It was released in November last year with a barebones multiplayer and no single-player campaign. This was a far cry from the amazing campaigns featured in older titles like Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

Battlefield 2042 Review

Even in recent games like Battlefield V, the campaign appears to be an afterthought with short lengths and a lack of polish. It appears that EA might finally bring back the Bad Company glory days with this new entry.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlefield, Battlefield Singe Player Campaign, EA, Electronic Arts
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
