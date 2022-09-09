Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games

Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games

The Seattle-based Ridgeline Games is headlined by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 September 2022 14:29 IST
Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games

Photo Credit: Electronic Arts/ DICE

Battlefield's last entry, 2042, did not include a narrative campaign

Highlights
  • Shake-up seems to be the result of poor reception from Battlefield 2042
  • Meanwhile, DICE will work on creating better multiplayer experiences
  • EA is looking to build a ‘connected Battlefield universe’

Battlefield is going back to a narrative campaign. EA has established Ridgeline Games, a new studio dedicated to the Battlefield franchise, that will focus on creating a proper campaign mode — a component that has been lacking in recent entries. The studio is headlined by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, who will lead the Seattle-based team, composed of industry veterans. “We're all in on the future of Battlefield!” EA said on Twitter, albeit it remains tight-lipped about the new experience and a release window.

“It is a great honour to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series,” Lehto, Game Director and Head, said in a prepared statement. While Ridgeline Games focuses on the narrative aspect, EA has fully entrusted development on the multiplayer end to longtime partners, DICE, working together since 2006.

The campaign segment of Battlefield has not received proper treatment for a while, with the newest Battlefield 2042 completely stripping it off the game. To top it off, the title was received poorly by fans and critics alike, owing to the slew of glitches, rendering issues, and underuse of map segments. EA cut down development costs on several iconic aspects such as destructible environments, whilst not bothering to iron out bugs before launch. Even the World War-themed entries — Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V — featured half-baked stories that functioned more as a tutorial than an actual campaign.

EA first spoke about building a new campaign focussed team for Battlefield, just weeks after 2042's launch, completely revamping their management, a result of the negative reception. At the time, Vince Zampella, CEO, Respawn Entertainment — known for Titanfall and Apex Legends — was put in charge of the series. The studio confirmed that it was looking to build a “connected Battlefield universe,” exploring new experiences and stories.

“In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative. This universe is also built with our community as we harness the power of Portal [Battlefield's in-built map customisation tool] and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players,” Zampella told GameSpot.

In addition to Ridgeline Games' reveal, Dice confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has worked on the franchise for over 20 years, would be departing. “I've dedicated a substantial portion of my life to Battlefield, and I'm very proud to have helped shape this franchise into what it is today,” he told GameSpot. “I think it's time for something new.”

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: battlefield, battlefield campaign, battlefield single player, battlefield new studio, battlefield narrative, ridgeline games, marcus lehto, ea, electronic arts, dice
iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report

Related Stories

Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  7. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  8. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  9. Are the More Expensive iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra Worth Considering?
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games
  2. iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report
  3. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  4. Realme C30s Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 14 Launch
  5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased
  6. Polygon’s Chief Security Officer Urges Web3 Firms to Invest in Security Experts Amid Hack Spree
  7. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Out, February 2023 Release Date Set on Prime Video
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched, Edge 30 Neo Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Regains $20,000 While Ether Manages an Uptick for Second Consecutive Day
  10. Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.