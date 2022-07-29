Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for iPhone has been launched in select countries. iPhone users can now play PS5 and PS4 games directly on their handsets by connecting the controller to the phone and using the PS Remote Play app. (The app also facilitates PlayStation gaming on PC, Mac, and Android devices.) And naturally, the controller can be used to play App Store games on your iPhone. Moreover, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for Android is coming in November. In PlayStation-related news, Sony has started rolling out a new PS5 system software beta that includes 1440p support.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for iPhone price, availability

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for iPhone price has been set at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in the US and it is available for purchase in Black and White colour options. Sony partnered with Backbone to launch the controller in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. The controller will be available for purchase in more countries later.

As mentioned, Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for Android will start shipping from November this year, and it will have the same $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) price tag as the iPhone controller.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller features

The White-coloured option of the controller has the same buttons layout as the DualSense controller. The Black colour option has the button layout as the Xbox controllers. As per a PlayStation blog, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for iPhone is inspired by the “elegant colours, materials, and finishes of the PS5 console's DualSense wireless controller, all the way down to the transparent face buttons and its visually distinctive, floating appearance.”

As mentioned, Backbone One also works with App Store games, including Genshin Impact, Fantasian, and Call of Duty: Mobile, and other game streaming services that support controllers, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Backbone App can be used for a customised PlayStation experience, and PlayStation integrations including custom glyphs as well as the ability to browse hundreds of game titles, are included in the app. The controller does not require charging and is powered by the iPhone device.

You also get access to over 350 console games included with purchase of a Backbone One. Perks such as three-month access to custom emoji, longer messages, and server-specific profiles on Discord Nitro, a month's access to Apple Arcade as well as two month's Google Stadia Pro are bundled with the controller. It has a collapsible design, offers low-latency connection, support to capture game clips and screenshots, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It includes a Backbone App launch button, screenshot button, and mute button.

In another development related to PlayStation, a new PS5 system software beta that includes 1440p support, gamelists, and additional updates has started to roll out to invited participants in select countries. The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, essentially enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs, as well as benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down from a higher native resolution (like 4K) to 1440p output.