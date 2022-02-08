Asus ROG Fusion II 300 and ROG Fusion II 500 were launched in India on Tuesday. The new gaming headphones come with virtual 7.1 surround sound and include high-resolution ESS 9280 Quad DAC technology. The Asus headsets also carry artificial intelligence (AI) powered beamforming microphones. To please gamers, both ROG Fusion II 300 and Fusion II 500 come with RGB lighting paired with a variety of customisation options. The ROG Fusion II 500 come with a dedicated Game Chat volume control and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both these features are not available on the cheaper ROG Fusion II 300.

Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 price in India

Asus ROG Fusion II 500 price in India has been set at Rs. 22,999. However, details about the pricing of the Asus ROG Fusion II 300 are yet to be revealed. Both headsets will be available for purchase in the country in March through authorised Asus stores, partners, and major offline stores.

Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 specifications

Specifications-wise, both Asus ROG Fusion II 300 and ROG Fusion II 500 are quite similar. The gaming headsets come with the dedicated ESS 9280 Quad DAC amplifiers that are claimed to deliver lossless audio processing. Each of the four DACs assigns its processing to a subset of audible frequency range —lows, mids, highs, and ultra-highs — to provide a spatial sound. The company said that its distinctive DAC technology provides a signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio of 130dB. This is higher when compared with the SNR of 90–100 dB that a regular DAC offers.

ROG Fusion II 300 and ROG Fusion II 500 also come with 50mm Asus Essence drivers that deliver a frequency range between 20–40,000Hz. The headsets are also touted to offer virtual 7.1 surround sound using the built-in ROG Hyper-Grounding technology for a “realistic” experience.

Asus has also equipped the AI beamforming microphones with AI noise cancellation. The headsets also have Discord and TeamSpeak certifications that are marketed to help create an acoustic zone to target the mouth of users while filtering and distracting background noise from other directions. Further, the AI noise cancellation technology is claimed to reduce over 500 million types of background noises, including chatter, keyboard clatter, and mouse clicks by up to 90 percent.

However, the microphones on the headsets are not visible and are hidden underneath.

The headsets come Aura RGB lighting and gamers can use over 16.8 million colour combinations and six preset lighting effects via Armoury Crate software. These effects are namely Static, Breathing, Strobing, Music, Colour Cycle, and Rainbow.

Both ROG Fusion II-series headsets come with ergonomic ear cups and are bundled with two types of ear cushions: ROG Hybrid Ear Cushions and ROG Protein Leather Ear Cushions.

The gaming headphones include dedicated buttons for turning on and off the built-in microphone and virtual 7.1 surround sound. There is also a volume controller on one of the earcups.

Additionally, the Asus ROG Fusion II 500 come with the Game Chat volume control that allows gamers to adjust the volume of in-game audio and voice chat using a slider on the earcups. The ROG Fusion II 500 has USB Type-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm jack connectivity support. In contrast, the ROG Fusion II 300 has USB Type-C and USB-A and connectivity options and do not include the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both ROG Fusion II 300 and ROG Fusion II 500 weight 310 grams each.

