Technology News
loading

Assassin’s Creed Baghdad to Launch in Spring 2023: Report

The new Assassin’s Creed game, codenamed Rift, was initially supposed to release later this year.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 26 July 2022 10:50 IST
Assassin’s Creed Baghdad to Launch in Spring 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft will host an online Assassin's Creed event in September

Highlights
  • The game started life as a planned expansion to 2020’s Valhalla
  • Assassin’s Creed Baghdad will be tighter in scope
  • To be followed up with the live-service project Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin's Creed Baghdad, the latest in the line of Ubisoft's open-world RPGs, is now eyeing a 2023 launch window. The new Assassin's Creed title, codenamed Rift, was initially planned as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and was slated to release later this year. The news comes via a Bloomberg report, which states that the game will now launch sometime in Spring 2023 — that's between March and May 2023 — marking the “second such setback in recent days for the French video game publisher.”

According to Bloomberg, the planned expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla was modified into a standalone game in an effort to fill the gap in Ubisoft's “thin” launch schedule for the fiscal year. Assassin's Creed Baghdad will now be its own standalone, full-fledged project, albeit tighter in scope compared to the recent sprawling, open-world entries. The still-unannounced Rift is on track to release in either May or June 2023, which suggests it could slip into Summer 2023.

“Ubisoft's office in Bordeaux is leading development on the game and asked for more time because Rift is running far behind schedule, according to a person familiar with the company's plans,” it reads.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is being developed in collaboration with Disney, was expected to release this autumn. But last week, Ubisoft pushed the launch back to a vague 2023–24 window. This leaves the AAA game publisher with two releases this year — the pirate game Skull and Bones and a Nintendo Switch exclusive Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — both of which went through a difficult developmental process and delays.

Last week, details on a separate Assassin's Creed title, codenamed Project Red, surfaced online. Details are sparse, but according to people familiar with development and games reporter Jeff Grubb, the game is set in feudal Japan and follows the RPG format, as seen in modern Assassin's Creed games. Project Red will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is described as Ubisoft's live-service platform for future entries.

In response to a Reddit post, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier confirmed that Project Red will release after Assassin's Creed Baghdad. “After that will be [Assassin's Creed] Infinity, and while that's going to include a bunch of different games/ experiences/ biomes/ whatever you want to call them, I've heard about the main two and neither of them are Aztec,” it reads.

There is no official word from Ubisoft, but we can expect Assassin's Creed Baghdad to launch on all current-gen platforms — PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC, in Spring 2023. Any further updates on the game and the subsequent live-service platform should be expected in September, as the publisher hosts an online event titled, ‘The Future of Assassin's Creed.'

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: assassins creed, assassins creed baghdad, assassins creed baghdad release date, 2023 assassins creed game, ubisoft 2023, avatar frontiers of pandora, mario rabbids sparks of hope, ubisoft, nintendo, skull and bones, assassins creed rift, assassins creed baghdad leaks, assassins creed project red, assassins creed infinity, jason schrier
Moto X30 Pro With Android 12, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Assassin’s Creed Baghdad to Launch in Spring 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  3. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  4. Vivo India Has Committed Heinous Economic Offence: ED Tells Delhi HC
  5. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  6. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  10. Motorola Razr 2022 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Feature Samsung’s 50-Megapixel GN1 Main Sensor
  2. The Last of Us PC Release Date ‘Very Soon’ After PS5 Part 1 Launch
  3. BTC, ETH Retain Pumped Prices Despite Minor Dips as Crypto Chart Reflects More Reds than Greens
  4. Motorola Razr 2022 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Workspace Apps Being Optimised for Bigger Screens Like Tablets: All Details
  6. Voyager Digital Rebuffs ‘Low-Ball Bid’ From FTX, Alameda Ventures as Amid Bankruptcy Process
  7. Assassin’s Creed Baghdad to Launch in Spring 2023: Report
  8. Moto X30 Pro With Android 12, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on Geekbench
  9. US President Joe Biden Pushes Congress to Pass $52 Billion Bill to Boost US Chip Production
  10. China’s Shenzhen Said to Order 100 Major Firms Including Foxconn Into Closed Loop to Curb Covid-19 Spread
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.