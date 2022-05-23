Technology News
  Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Microsoft will remove seven games from Xbox Game Pass on May 31.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 May 2022 19:20 IST
Assassin's Creed Origins will come to Xbox Game Pass on June 6.

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Origins will come to Xbox Game Pass on June 6.

Highlights
  • Microsoft will add two more games to Xbox Game Pass
  • For Honor: Standard Edition is already available on Game Pass
  • Cricket 22, Pac-Man Museum+ to be added on May 27

Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition were coming to Xbox Game Pass, we knew, but now we have the exact dates. The games were spotted under the ‘Coming Soon' tab in Xbox Game Pass app with their debut dates. While Assassin's Creed Origins will be available for play on June 6, the For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be accessible on May 31. The news comes as other titles such as Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Sniper Elite 5, Cricket 22, and more are also joining Xbox Game Pass for the month. Seven games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass library on May 31.

Last week, Microsoft announced the list of new games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for rest of May on its Xbox Wire blog. Now, there are two more games, Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition that have been seen under the ‘Coming Soon' tab on the app, listed to be added to the Game Pass on June 6 and May 31, respectively. These games were not named in the May 17 blog.

For Honor: Standard Edition is already available on Xbox Game Pass. While Origins is coming soon to Game Pass, Sony announced last week through its official blog that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be added to the all-new PlayStation Plus game lineup. The game is available to PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe, and Premium members as part of Ubisoft Classics. Some games for the rest of May Xbox Game Pass roster will be available for Windows PC, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Cloud. Here's the complete list of Xbox Game Pass titles for the rest of May:

Xbox Game Pass May 2022 — new games

May 17

  • Hey Story — PC
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Skate — Cloud
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) — Console and PC

May 19

  • Farming Simulator 22 — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Vampire Survivors — PC

May 24

  • Floppy Knights — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker — PC

May 26

May 27

  • Cricket 22 — PC
  • Pac-Man Museum — Cloud, Console, and PC

Like every month, Microsoft is also removing games from the roster, as new ones are added to Game Pass. There are seven outgoing titles that gamers can retain by purchasing, offered at a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass May 2022 — games that will be gone soon

May 31

  • EA Sports NHL 20 — Console
  • Farming Simulator 19 — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Knockout City — Console and PC — EA Play
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest — PC
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete — Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Yes, Your Grace — Cloud, Console, and PC

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass is available in India for Rs. 349 per month on PC and Xbox consoles. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold/ Xbox network, and game streaming in select markets, costs Rs. 499 per month in India. These new prices went into effect April 1.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
