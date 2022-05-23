Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition were coming to Xbox Game Pass, we knew, but now we have the exact dates. The games were spotted under the ‘Coming Soon' tab in Xbox Game Pass app with their debut dates. While Assassin's Creed Origins will be available for play on June 6, the For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be accessible on May 31. The news comes as other titles such as Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Sniper Elite 5, Cricket 22, and more are also joining Xbox Game Pass for the month. Seven games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass library on May 31.

Last week, Microsoft announced the list of new games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for rest of May on its Xbox Wire blog. Now, there are two more games, Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition that have been seen under the ‘Coming Soon' tab on the app, listed to be added to the Game Pass on June 6 and May 31, respectively. These games were not named in the May 17 blog.

For Honor: Standard Edition is already available on Xbox Game Pass. While Origins is coming soon to Game Pass, Sony announced last week through its official blog that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be added to the all-new PlayStation Plus game lineup. The game is available to PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe, and Premium members as part of Ubisoft Classics. Some games for the rest of May Xbox Game Pass roster will be available for Windows PC, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Cloud. Here's the complete list of Xbox Game Pass titles for the rest of May:

Xbox Game Pass May 2022 — new games

May 17

Hey Story — PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 — Cloud, Console, and PC

Skate — Cloud

Umurangi Generation Special Edition — Cloud, Console, and PC

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) — Console and PC

May 19

Farming Simulator 22 — Cloud, Console, and PC

Vampire Survivors — PC

May 24

Floppy Knights — Cloud, Console, and PC

Hardspace: Shipbreaker — PC

May 26

Sniper Elite 5 — Console and PC

May 27

Cricket 22 — PC

Pac-Man Museum — Cloud, Console, and PC

Like every month, Microsoft is also removing games from the roster, as new ones are added to Game Pass. There are seven outgoing titles that gamers can retain by purchasing, offered at a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass May 2022 — games that will be gone soon

May 31

EA Sports NHL 20 — Console

Farming Simulator 19 — Cloud, Console, and PC

Knockout City — Console and PC — EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard — Cloud, Console, and PC

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest — PC

Superhot Mind Control Delete — Cloud, Console, and PC

Yes, Your Grace — Cloud, Console, and PC

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass is available in India for Rs. 349 per month on PC and Xbox consoles. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold/ Xbox network, and game streaming in select markets, costs Rs. 499 per month in India. These new prices went into effect April 1.