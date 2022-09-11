Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Revealed at Ubisoft Forward, Launching 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Revealed at Ubisoft Forward, Launching 2023

The narrative-driven adventure follows Basim, a young pickpocket-turned-assassin in the streets of Baghdad.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 11 September 2022 02:50 IST
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Revealed at Ubisoft Forward, Launching 2023

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage was originally a planned expansion to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Highlights
  • Pre-ordering Assassin's Creed: Mirage grants an exclusive DLC quest
  • The story follows Basim, 20 years before the events in AC: Valhalla
  • Red smoke bombs and a drone bird are part of Basim's arsenal

Assassin's Creed Mirage trailer is here. At the Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday — early Sunday in India — the publisher unveiled the first trailer for the latest entry in the franchise, set in Baghdad. Previous reports suggested that the title was codenamed “Rift,” and was originally meant as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The Assassin's Creed Mirage reveal trailer comes just a week after Ubisoft unveiled a teaser photo for the game, confirming its existence. Assassin's Creed Mirage launches sometime in 2023 on all major platforms.

Ubisoft released a cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, featuring our lead character Basim Ibn Ish'aq, getting indoctrinated into the assassin clan. Conducting the ceremony is master Roshan, who is graced by the raspy voice of Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, best known for The Expanse, and HBO's House of Saddam. With this entry, Ubisoft is going back to the roots of the series, featuring a tight-bound narrative experience, focused on stealth, parkour, and assassinations — as previously reported. Set 20 years before the events of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Mirage follows a younger Basim, as he turns his life around from pickpocketing locals in Baghdad to become a skilled assassin.

“Are you ready to leave your life behind and walk the path of shadows?” asks Roshan, as we cut to footage of a young Basim getting chased by townsfolk over a matter of robbery. Despite being quite adept at parkour, he gets cornered at one point, only to get saved by a mysterious hooded assassin — the aforementioned Roshan. Basim is on a path to correct his errors and join a new family to hone his skills and eliminate targets that threaten to overthrow Baghdad's peacefulness. The Assassin's Creed Mirage trailer also features some brief combat footage, relying on both curved daggers and hidden blades.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage trailer then displays some action sequences, as a now-refined Basim targets a group of officials. Red smoke bombs are part of his inventory now, alongside the drone bird ability that lets you survey surroundings. The end of the trailer also features a monster, akin to the Draugrs from God of War (2018), indicating that Ubisoft is still incorporating mythic beasts in their Assassin's Creed games.

As per Ubisoft, pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Mirage are now up, offering an exclusive “The Forty Thieves” side quest. Earlier this month, leaks revealed the cover image for the said DLC, which is clearly a reference to the Arabian folktale, “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.” The leaked image also featured a giant doorway, which could presumably be unlocked by uttering the “Open Sesame” password.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases sometime in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: assassins creed mirage, assassins creed mirage trailer, assassins creed mirage release date, assassins creed baghdad, ubisoft forward, ubisoft, ps5, ps4, playstation 5, playstation 4, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one, pc
Thunderbolts Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour Lead Lineup

Related Stories

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Revealed at Ubisoft Forward, Launching 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  2. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime and More at D23 Expo 2022
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  7. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  8. iPhone 14 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  10. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Revealed at Ubisoft Forward, Launching 2023
  2. Thunderbolts Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour Lead Lineup
  3. Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date
  4. Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman
  5. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More
  6. Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series
  7. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled
  8. ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. Twitter Puts a Limit on Edit Button, Only Five Edits Allowed Within 30 Minutes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.