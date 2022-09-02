Technology News
loading

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is reportedly set in Baghdad, and will release in Spring 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 2 September 2022 17:10 IST
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Leaks note that Assassin's Creed Mirage will feature a String Dagger weapon

Highlights
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage to take an organic, back-to-basics approach
  • Leak suggests Eagle Vision will be back in AC Mirage
  • AC Mirage to be revealed at the Ubisoft Forward event on September 11

Assassin's Creed Mirage is now official. Ubisoft has revealed a teaser photo for the upcoming entry to their Assassin's Creed franchise. Previous leaks had reported that the new title was codenamed “Rift,” and that it was initially created as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Further details on Assassin's Creed Mirage will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward event, scheduled for September 11 at 12:30am IST in India / September 10 at 12pm PT in the US. The presentation will be broadcast across Ubisoft's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Unlike most recent entries to the franchise, the teaser image for Assassin's Creed Mirage points towards a more classic interpretation of the character. Donned in the iconic white hood, with the hidden blade poking through his sleeve, our character seems to be dropping in for an assassination. This goes in line with previous reports, which claimed that Ubisoft is opting for a back-to-basics approach with the new game. The scope will be tighter, unlike the recent open-world RPG-esque elements they implemented to the franchise, to the point where it no longer feels like an Assassin's Creed game.

The background for the image shows a Middle Eastern setting, which aligns with past reports that implied that the game will be set in Baghdad. As per Bloomberg, Assassin's Creed Mirage is a result of a planned expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The DLC was modified into a standalone game in an effort to fill the gap in Ubisoft's “thin” launch schedule for the fiscal year. Development is being led by Ubisoft's Bordeaux studio, and is suggested to be running behind schedule.

A couple of days ago, a YouTuber with the user name J0nathan revealed some new information on Assassin's Creed Mirage. The list confirmed the aforementioned details, in addition to some new developments. The video suggested that Mirage was eyeing a Spring 2023 release, and was set in Baghdad, between the years 870–860, during the Anarchy in Samarra. Other notes include the addition of a String Dagger weapon, and the return of Eagle Vision, which is a mechanic that enables heightened senses.

A now-deleted tweet from the Assassin's Creed fan website, The Codex Network, also shared artwork for the upcoming Mirage. The image shows our hero dressed in the classic assassin's robe, whilst wielding a sword. In the distance, there is a silhouette of a giant charging toward him. This could mean that Ubisoft has not fully abandoned the inclusion of mythic beasts in their Assassin's Creed titles. Their 2018 entry, Assassin's Creed Odyssey featured Greek figures such as Medusa, Cyclops, and Minotaur as side quests.

Another version of the Mirage art teases “The Forty Thieves Quest,” which is clearly a reference to the classic Arabian folktale, “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.” Since the image also features giant doors, one could assume it requires the “Open Sesame” password. If this leak is real, it could be part of a pre-order bonus, or some other kind of DLC.

In July, information on a separate Assassin's Creed title, codenamed Project Red, surfaced online. Details are sparse, but according to people familiar with development and games reporter Jeff Grubb, the game is set in feudal Japan and follows the RPG format, as seen in modern Assassin's Creed games. Project Red will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is described as Ubisoft's live-service platform for future entries.

While there is no word on Assassin's Creed Mirage's release, we can expect it to launch on all current-gen platforms — PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC. Further updates on the game and the subsequent live-service platform are expected on September 11, at the Ubisoft Forward event.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: assassins creed mirage, assassins creed mirage location, assassins creed mirage setting, assassins creed mirage release date, ubisoft, ubisoft forward, assassins creed, ps5, playstation 5, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc
Cross-Chain Bridges: What Are These and How Do They Work?
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  5. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  7. Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Image Leaks, 200-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  8. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week
  2. Cross-Chain Bridges: What Are These and How Do They Work?
  3. Vivo X Fold S Tipped to Launch As Vivo X Fold Plus, May Sport Quad Rear Camera Setup: All Details
  4. Meta Partners With Qualcomm For Custom Virtual Reality Chips: Report
  5. USB 4 Version 2.0 Announced; to Deliver Data Transfer Speeds of Up to 80 Gbps, Feature Backward Compatibility
  6. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  7. Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission
  8. Rs. 75 Movie Tickets: India's National Cinema Day Set for September 16
  9. Google Launches User Choice Billing Pilot In India, Four Other Markets
  10. iPhone 15 May Be Manufactured in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.