  Ubisoft Teases September Event, to Announce the "Future of Assassin's Creed"



Ubisoft is said to be working on two titles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2022 19:37 IST


Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ubisoft

Ubisoft could announce details of its upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity title in September

Highlights
  • The Assassin’s Creed franchise turns 15 years old this year
  • The first Assassin’s Creed game was published in 2007
  • Ubisoft could announce the next Assassin’s Creed title in September

Ubisoft has revealed it will host an event in September to make an announcement regarding the future of its popular Assassin's Creed game, the publisher announced on Tuesday during its livestream event to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its Assassin's Creed franchise. The company is said to be working on two Assassin's Creed projects, including a live service game and a standalone title codenamed Rift. Ubisoft is yet to reveal any details of what to expect from its event scheduled for September.

On Tuesday, Ubisoft teased gamers with the announcement related to the “future of Assassin's Creed” during a livestream event celebrating 15 years of its Assassin's Creed franchise — the first game was published in 2007. "Join us this September as we unveil the future of Assassin's Creed during a very special event," the publisher said. No additional details were revealed, including whether it would announce one or more Assassin's Creed titles at the upcoming event.

Last year, it was reported that Ubisoft was working on a new Assassin's Creed game codenamed Infinity, which is expected to be a live service title. The upcoming title is expected to be an evolving title, similar to games like Fortnite and GTA Online. Assassin's Creed Infinity is likely to bring one of the biggest changes to the franchise's history since its debut in 2007.

Ubisoft later confirmed development of Unity in a blog post. It is worth noting that the title of the blog post also includes the words “the Future of the Assassin's Creed Franchise”.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is also said to be working on a standalone Assassin's Creed title codenamed Rift. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Ubisoft began working on Rift as an expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but ended up developing it as a standalone title in order to fill up its thin release schedule for this year or 2023. Rift is expected to star Basim, an assassin from Valhalla, while offering a much smaller scope than Ubisoft's recent entries in the franchise, and will focus on stealth gameplay, according to the report.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Infinity, Assassins Creed Rift, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Assassins Creed Anniversary, Ubisoft

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More

  
