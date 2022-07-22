Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin’s Creed ‘Project Red’ Leaked, Is Part of Infinity, and May Be Set in Japan: Reports

Assassin’s Creed ‘Project Red’ Leaked, Is Part of Infinity, and May Be Set in Japan: Reports

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a live-service take on the Ubisoft franchise.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 22 July 2022 10:49 IST
Assassin’s Creed ‘Project Red’ Leaked, Is Part of Infinity, and May Be Set in Japan: Reports

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The other title, Assassin's Creed Rift, was initially planned for this year, but got delayed into 2023–24

Highlights
  • Project Red to take a traditional RPG approach as seen in modern Creed ga
  • Another Assassin's Creed title, codenamed ‘Rift,’ said to be set in Baghd
  • Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a live-service project being set up for futu

Assassin's Creed could next be headed to Japan, as revealed in a leak. Multiple reports suggest that Project Red — a new open-world Assassin's Creed game — is in development at Ubisoft. The news comes from games journalist Jason Schreier, who confirmed in a tweet that Project Red is a part of Assassin's Creed: Infinity, described as a live-service platform for future entries in the series. There is no word on a release window either, but rest assured, we can expect it to launch on all current-gen platforms — PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.

In a Kotaku report, listing all of Ubisoft's cancellations and delays, there is a brief mention of Assassin's Creed Infinity, their latest live-service venture and Project Red. Details are sparse, but according to people familiar with Red's development, it will be set in Asia — more precisely, Japan — a setting that has been long discussed internally. Gamesbeat reporter Jeff Grubb also added validity to this claim in his podcast, stating that Project Red will take a similar approach to the modern RPG format while being set in feudal Japan.

There have also been reports of a standalone Assassin's Creed title in Assassin's Creed Rift, which was initially planned for this year but got slipped into 2023–24. While replying to a Reddit post, Schreier confirmed that the game will be set in Baghdad, Iraq, after which fans can expect the live service project to go live.

“After that will be [Assassin's Creed] Infinity, and while that's going to include a bunch of different games/ experiences/ biomes/ whatever you want to call them, I've heard about the main two and neither of them are Aztec,” he said.

Not much else is known about Rift, Infinity, or Project Red. But Ubisoft is hosting an online event sometime in September titled, ‘The Future of Assassin's Creed,' where we can expect some credible news from the developer.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: assassins creed, assassins creed games, assassins creed rift, assassins creed rift release date, assassins creed rift location, assassins creed rift setting, assassins creed project red, assassins creed infinity, assassins creed infinity japan, assassins creed infinity setting, assassins creed infinity leak
Tesla Next-Generation Battery Production Delayed, to Rely on Suppliers to Meet Battery Demand This Year
YouTube to Purge Misleading Abortion Videos as Procedure Faces Bans, Restrictions Across Parts of the US

Related Stories

Assassin’s Creed ‘Project Red’ Leaked, Is Part of Infinity, and May Be Set in Japan: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. The Gray Man Review: $200 Million Dud From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  10. Google Pixel 6a First Impressions: A New Beginning?
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $23,500, Majority Altcoins Swell Up With Profits
  2. Vivo Y15D Spotted on IMEI Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. Assassin’s Creed ‘Project Red’ Leaked, Is Part of Infinity, and May Be Set in Japan: Reports
  4. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Set for August 2, Myui 4.0 Teased
  5. YouTube to Purge Misleading Abortion Videos as Procedure Faces Bans, Restrictions Across Parts of the US
  6. Tesla Next-Generation Battery Production Delayed, to Rely on Suppliers to Meet Battery Demand This Year
  7. Snap Q2 Report Sparks $80 Billion Loss in Ad Industry Market Cap Amid Tiktok Competition, Inflation Concerns
  8. Google Restoring App Permission List on Play Store Months After Introducing Data Safety Labels
  9. Google Warned Against Limiting Search for Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centres by Republicans
  10. Huawei Said to Be Under Probe in US Over Concerns of Capturing Sensitive Information From Military Bases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.