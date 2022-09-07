Technology News
  • Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report

Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report

Reports claim that two mainline Assassin’s Creed games, set in Japan and 16th-century Europe respectively, are part of the Ubisoft Forward event.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage is expected to take a back-to-basics approach with gameplay

Highlights
  • Ubisoft has an Assassin’s Creed mobile game in development, set in China
  • Both mainline games, Project Red and Neo, are part of AC Infinity platfor
  • Newly-announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the key attraction

Multiple new Assassin's Creed games will reportedly be showcased this weekend at the Ubisoft Forward event. As per Bloomberg, the publisher will reveal “a peak at the future of the franchise,” which includes a mobile game, a title set during the witch trials, and the previously leaked Project Red, set in feudal Japan. The studio had confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage as a key attraction for the Ubisoft Forward live stream, scheduled for September 11 at 12:30am IST in India / September 10 at 12pm PT in the US. The presentation will be broadcast across Ubisoft's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Ubisoft Forward will play host to news and reveals for various upcoming titles from the publisher, with the closing segment dedicated to the Assassin's Creed showcase, which also celebrates the franchise's 15-year anniversary this month. Reports now indicate that Ubisoft is planning to showcase three Assassin's Creed titles, in addition to Mirage and Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is described as the company's live service platform for future entries.

Bloomberg notes that the long-rumoured Project Red (codename) — developed by Ubisoft's Quebec City, Canada office — will be part of the presentation. According to people familiar with the development, the title is set in feudal Japan, with reports claiming that it will take a similar RPG format approach, as seen with modern Assassin's Creed games like Odyssey and Valhalla.

The second mainline entry is being called Project Neo/ Hexe internally, and will base its plot around the latter stages of the Holy Roman Empire and the 16th-century witch trials. The title is being developed by Ubisoft's Montreal, Canada office and is described as “the darkest Assassin's Creed game ever.” Both Project Red and Neo are part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, an online platform that contains biomes and gameplay experiences for future entries. Both titles will likely not launch until 2024, with further information on the same to be revealed in time. Ubisoft also has an Assassin's Creed mobile game in store for us, which will be set in China — codenamed “Project Jade.”

On Sunday, Ubisoft plans to show more of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which was officially announced last week, following widespread rumours. The game, reportedly set in Baghdad, will take a back-to-basics approach, veering away from the role-playing game elements established in recent entries. AC Mirage is a result of a planned expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which later got turned into a standalone entry, to fill the gap in Ubisoft's launch schedule for the fiscal year.

Reports suggest Assassin's Creed Mirage is eyeing a Spring 2023 release, and is set between the years 870–860, during the Anarchy in Samarra. The game is expected to feature a new String Dagger weapon and the return of the Eagle Vision, which enables heightened senses to track down enemies.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, alongside other unannounced entries, is expected to show face at the Ubisoft Forward event, scheduled for September 10 / September 11, across major live streaming platforms.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
