Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • AppLovin Offers to Acquire Game Development Platform Unity for $17.54 Billion: Details

AppLovin Offers to Acquire Game Development Platform Unity for $17.54 Billion: Details

AppLovin's offer comes amid warnings of a slowdown in the sector as gamers pick outdoor activities due to inflation and easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 August 2022 20:22 IST
AppLovin Offers to Acquire Game Development Platform Unity for $17.54 Billion: Details

Photo Credit: Unity

Unity's development platform is used to create popular games from Niantic and Activision

Highlights
  • AppLovin wants to acquire Unity in an all-stock deal
  • Unity was used to develop games like Call of Duty: Mobile, and Pokémon Go
  • Unity is said to be in talks to spin off its China unit

Gaming software company AppLovin on Tuesday made an offer to buy peer Unity Software in a $17.54 billion (roughly Rs. 1,39,600 crore) all-stock deal, looking to tap into growing demand for three-dimensional gaming. Both companies make software used to design video games. Game-making software has also been expanding to new technologies such as the so-called metaverse, or immersive virtual worlds.

Unity's software has been used to build some of the most-played games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, and Pokémon Go, while AppLovin provides helps developers to grow and monetize their apps.

The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,59,200 crore). AppLovin will offer $58.85 (roughly Rs. 4,700) for each Unity share, which represents a premium of 18 percent to Unity's Monday closing price.

Shares of Unity rose 7 percent, while those of AppLovin fell 14 percent before the opening bell.

Under the proposed deal, Unity will own 55 percent of the combined company's outstanding shares, representing about 49 percent of the voting rights.

AppLovin Chief Executive Officer Adam Foroughi said the combined company will have the potential to generate an adjusted operating profit of over $3 billion (roughly Rs. 23,900 crore) by the end of 2024.

"Unity is one of the world's leading platforms for helping creators turn their inspirations into real-time 3D content," Foroughi said.

Last week, Reuters reported that Unity was in talks to spin off its China unit to expand in one of the world's biggest markets for video games.

Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin, backed by KKR and Co went public last year, cashing in on the surge in demand for video games from people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AppLovin's offer, however, comes as game developers and console makers warn of a slowdown in the sector as decades-high inflation and easing of COVID-19 restrictions lead gamers to pick outdoor activities.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Unity, AppLovin
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Alleged Design Render Tips Leica-Branded Rear Camera Again: Details

Related Stories

AppLovin Offers to Acquire Game Development Platform Unity for $17.54 Billion: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  4. Netflix Unveils Three Indian Documentaries for 2022
  5. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
  8. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. US Treasury Department Levies Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash for Being Used to Launder Money
  2. AppLovin Offers to Acquire Game Development Platform Unity for $17.54 Billion: Details
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Alleged Design Render Tips Leica-Branded Rear Camera Again: Details
  4. OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Boult Audio FXCharge Neckband Earphones With Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series Pre-Booking Starts Ahead of August 10 Launch
  7. Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x Surface on Google Play Supported Devices Website, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
  8. Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: All Details Here
  10. Apple Reportedly Increases iPhone 14 Initial Stock Order to 95 Million Units: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.