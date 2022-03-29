Apex Legends will now be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. The game will get 4K output, 60Hz gameplay, HDR support, and more on the current-gen consoles. Alongside, its developer Respawn is also releasing a Warriors Collection Event that will go live for players today, March 29. Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event bring limited-time 9v9 Control mode that gets The Caustic Treatment. The event also gets a new Drop Off map along with 24 themed cosmetics.

According to a blog post by Electronic Arts, Apex Legends is getting PS5 and Xbox Series S/Series X compatible versions. As mentioned, the game will get 4K output, 60Hz gameplay, HDR support, high-resolution shadow mapping, and greater draw distance for the next-gen console. However, Xbox Series S will only get 60Hz gameplay and HDR support. The updated game for the new consoles will be released today, March 29, along with the Warriors Collection event.

The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!



PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game ????

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.



????: https://t.co/Hye8qEKTVh pic.twitter.com/5HfUSAYkWD — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 29, 2022

In the future, Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X will also get 120Hz gameplay, visual, and audio improvements. However, adaptive triggers and haptics will be limited to PS5. Sony console owners will have to manually update the game to the latest version, while Microsoft console owners will automatically get the game through Smart Delivery.

The Warriors Collection event in Apex Legends will be live for a limited period from March 29 to April 13. It will get a 9v9 Control mode along with The Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon map. Players will fight for Control over Olympus, Storm Point, and Kings Canyon.

Furthermore, Apex Legends gets a new map — Drop Off — which is set in Malta. It has three Points of Interest (POI) — Observation Deck, Deployment Line, and Loading Bay.

Apex Legends is also getting 24 themed limited-time cosmetics in the Warriors Collection event. Players will get new legendary skins including the "Synthetic Huntress" Ash Skin, "Riding Dirty" Octane Skin, "Jewel Olympus" Horizon Skin, and "Combat Survivalist" Lifeline. These cosmetic items can directly be purchased using Apex Coins or Crafting Metals or throughout the Warriors Collection event. Once players collect all 24 cosmetic items, they will be rewarded with Crypto's new Heirloom — Biwon Blade.

The game also gets many bug fixes and improvements for the Control Mode, G7 Scout weapon, hop-ups spawn rate, among others.