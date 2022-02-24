Apex Legends Mobile is scheduled to have its soft launch in select regions in March. The popular free-to-play battle royale from Electronic Arts (EA) has been eagerly awaited for by fans ever since it was introduced as closed beta tests last year. EA has also announced the minimum system requirements to play Apex Legends on Android and iOS. Apex Legends will also give limited-content access to players until the game is launched globally. It will also not support cross-platform play.

Through a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page on its website, EA announced that Apex Legends Mobile will have its soft launch in the first week of March 2022. However, the EA game will be available in 10 countries initially — Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Peru, and Singapore — for Android and iOS devices.

However, EA mentioned that any information about the global launch of Apex Legends Mobile will be shared once it collects enough data from the limited regional launch. Players in the aforementioned regions can pre-register for the soft launch via their respective app stores.

EA also mentions that players in the select regions will get access to Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic operators. Players will also get to test selected systems and features with the soft launch of Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile players will not be able to play with their friends on PC or consoles since the game is being developed specifically for mobile platforms.

Apex Legends Mobile system requirements

EA has announced the minimum system requirements for Android and iOS devices.

Apex Legends Mobile minimum requirements for Android

Android 8.1 or higher

OpenGL 3.0 or higher

3GB free space

Minimum 3GB RAM

Screen Size: N/L/XL

Apex Legends minimum requirements for iOS

iPhone 6s or higher

iOS 10 or higher

CPU: Apple A9

3GB free space

Minimum 2GB RAM

Apex Legends Mobile will not be supported on iOS devices with less than 2GB RAM. Similarly, it will not be supported on Android devices with less than 3GB RAM. However, Android smartphones from Huawei, Lenovo, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi with more than 2GB of RAM can run the game, as per EA.