Apex Legends Mobile Coming to Android, iOS Later in May

Apex Legends Mobile pre-registrations are open, and new rewards have been unlocked.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 May 2022 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: EA.com

Apex Legends Mobile is a battle royale combat game

Highlights
  • It competes against BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Unlocked pre-registration rewards include skins
  • The game will also have mobile-first Legends

Apex Legends Mobile will be available on both Android and iOS devices later in May. As per game developer Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends Mobile has been designed explicitly for mobile, and has streamlined controls as well as “optimisations” making it one of the “most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.” Pre-registrations for Android have been already opened for the upcoming popular battle royale game. The developer has also opened a link to get pre-registration news for iPhone users.

In a tweet on Monday, the Apex Legends Mobile Twitter handle revealed the May release window, but stopped short of revealing an exact date of the game's release. The tweet also contains a direct link for pre-registrations on Android and a sign-up link for pre-registration updates for iOS devices. Meanwhile, new pre-registration rewards have also been unveiled. These rewards will be granted to users when the game is eventually launched.

Till now, Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration rewards that have been unlocked include Teeth Cutter – Epic R99 Skin, Molten Earth-Epic Skin, Fateful Games-Banner Frame, and On Target-Banner Pose. "As we hit 15 million and 25 million pre-registrations, we'll unlock a new holospray and Pathfinder's Sunfire Initiate skin [respectively],” the developer said.

As per the information available on EA.com, Apex Legends Mobile has been designed with streamlined controls. It allows gamers to choose from “a growing cast of beloved Legends” that have unique abilities and personalities as well as from new mobile-first Legends. It is said to have a “fast-paced gameplay with fluid movement and gunplay”, as well as various mobile-first adaptations and innovations. These include new maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events.

Out later in May, Apex Legends Mobile will compete against popular titles for mobile such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
