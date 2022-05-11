Apex Legends Mobile — after months of spending time in the rumour mill — gets a global launch date of May 17. It will be available on both Android and iOS. Electronic Arts' popular battle royale game is finally getting a mobile port, over a year after pre-registration was opened for Android devices. According to Respawn, Apex Legends Mobile has been specifically designed for smartphones, and the game is said to have smartphone-friendly controls as well as optimisations which is said to make it one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.

EA also shared a trailer for Apex Legends Mobile that features legends such as Wraith, Mirage, Caustic, and others. The Apex Legend Mobile trailer also gives us a quick look at the control layouts that have been optimised for mobile devices. Game modes such as ‘Mini-Royale' and ‘Team Deathmatch' can also be accessed. Apex Legends Mobile will also feature mobile-first legends that will have their own storylines.

Apex Legends Mobile requirements

Alongside, EA has shared minimum hardware requirements for both Android and iOS.

Apex Legends Mobile Android requirements

OS: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or newer

Processor: Snapdragon 435, HiSilicon Kirin 650, MediaTek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420

Memory: 2GB RAM

Storage: 4GB free space

Notes: OpenGL 3.1 support

Apex Legends Mobile iOS requirements

OS: iOS 11 or newer

Device: iPhone 6S (A9 chip) or later

Memory: 2GB RAM

Storage: 4GB free space

Just as on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Apex Legends will be a free-to-play title on mobile and will include in-game purchases. Apex Legends Mobile will not feature crossplay for console or PC versions of the game — giving it a smartphone-only launch similar to BGMI and New State Mobile — though players on Android and iOS can play with each other.

According to EA's official website, Apex Legends Mobile will feature mobile-first adaptations and innovations with new legends, maps, and gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events that constantly expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh and new every season. It also mentions that you will get to choose from a growing cast of beloved legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of play styles.

Apex Legends Mobile will reward players that have pre-registered for the game. These include the Teeth Cutter – Epic R99 Skin, Molten Earth-Epic Skin for Bloodhound, Fateful Games-Banner Frame, and On Target-Banner Pose. EA has also opened up more pre-registration rewards which include a ‘'Become Legendary Holospray'' and a ‘'Sunfire Initiate - Legendary skin'' for Pathfinder at 15 million and 25 million users, respectively. At the time of writing, the count was at 14 million users.

In other news, Apex Legends season 13 “Saviors” for PC and gaming consoles will kick off on Tuesday, May 10. The upcoming season will introduce a new legend, Newcastle, who is Bangalore's long presumed dead brother. Season 13 will also give Storm Point its first-ever update. Legendary skins for Fuse and Bloodhound have also been added to the Battle Pass.

Apex Legends Mobile, meanwhile, is out May 17 on Android and iOS.