Apex Legends Mobile — the upcoming port of the popular battle royale game for smartphones — is now open for pre-registration on the Google Play store for gamers on Android smartphones. Pre-registering for the game will grant players rewards in the form of in-game cosmetic items when Apex Legends Mobile is released. Developer Respawn has also announced that gamers on iOS will also be able to pre-register for the game in the future. Apex Legends Mobile has already racked up over 75 lakh pre-registrations so far, while the developers are yet to reveal the launch date of the game on iOS and Android.

Developer Respawn announced on Thursday that Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile port of Apex Legends, is open for pre-registrations globally via the Google Play store. Gamers who pre-register will be notified when the game is launched in their region, suggesting the game could be rolled out in stages. “At present, we're hopeful for a full launch this summer. Like the Legends, we're aware that we're chasing moving targets,” Respawn states on its website. The developers have also released a new trailer for the game, which shows off optimised gameplay while playing on smartphones.

Pre-registering for the game will grant users a set of rewards when the game is eventually launched. These rewards will be in-game cosmetic items, such as the Founder's Badge, Banner Frame – Bloodhound, Banner Pose – Bloodhound, Epic Skin – R99, and an Epic Skin – Bloodhound. Gamers can pre-register before the launch of the game in order to receive these rewards when the game is released. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration via the Google Play store is available in India.

Unlike Fortnite, which features cross-play support allowing users on Android smartphones to play with their counterparts on PC and gaming consoles, the upcoming Apex Legends Mobile title will not feature cross-play support, according to the website. The game will, however, be a free-to-play title, with cosmetic items in the game. It will compete against popular titles for mobile such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Respawn also shared details on the minimum hardware requirements to run the game when it is launched. Apex Legends Mobile for Android phones will require at least Snapdragon 435, HiSilicon Kirin 650, MediaTek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420 processor, along with at least 2GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, Open GL 3.1 support, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or newer. Meanwhile, Apex Legends Mobile for iOS will require an iPhone 6S (A9 chip or later) running iOS 11 or newer, with 2GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, according to the developer.