Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service by Amazon, has officially been launched in the United States. Luna, which was originally unveiled back in 2020 in early access, now allows users to play games on Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones. Amazon has also added three new channels on Luna. Luna's Prime Gaming Channel offers Amazon Prime members a selection of free games to play. Furthermore, there's also a Retro Channel with classic games and a Jackbox Games Channel. Additionally, Amazon announced an integration between Luna and Twitch to enable livestreaming of gameplay directly from the cloud gaming platform.

Prime Gaming Channel offers Amazon Prime members access to a rotating selection of games for free on Luna each month. In March, Prime members will have access to titles like Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available to play for free, from March 8 to March 14.

In the Retro Channel, classic games like Street Fighter II—Hyper Fighting, Metal Slug 3, and Castlevania Anniversary Collection will be available. Further, the Jackbox Games Channel will let gamers to play eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription. Quiplash, You Don't Know Jack, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party are the popular titles available. These titles support the Luna Couch feature, which allows inviting others to join a multiplayer gameplay session instantly, even if they don't have a Luna subscription. Both the Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel subscriptions cost $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370) per month.

Along with the new channels, Amazon Luna is also getting some new features. There is a new broadcast button to stream games on Twitch while playing on Windows, macOS, or Fire TV. The new broadcast button allows streaming the gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen. On Fire TV, gamers can scan a QR code to connect their phone to use it as a webcam and mic through the Luna app. Additionally on Fire TV, Luna subscribers can use their iPhone or Android phone as a controller via the Luna Controller app.

Currently, the primary Luna+ Channel costs $5.99 (roughly Rs. 450) per month and the Luna Family Channel costs $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) per month. Starting April, the primary Luna Plus channel will cost $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month and Family Channel will cost $5.99 (roughly Rs. 450) per month. Users can continue to enjoy the existing pricing by subscribing to it before March 31. The current beta pricing will be locked for the Early adopters as well. Amazon also offers the Ubisoft+ Channel for $17.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300) per month.