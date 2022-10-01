Amazon is offering up to 75 percent discount on gaming laptops, computers, and accessories during the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. You can get your hands on products from brands like Asus, LG, HyperX, and more. Furthermore, SBI customers get the added benefit of an instant up to 10 percent discount on their purchases made during this festive season sale. There are also other bank, exchange, and No-Cost EMI offers available to further sweeten the deal. Make sure to check these offers out before they expire.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on gaming laptops

HP Victus 16 E (Rs. 56,990)

The HP Victus 16 E features a 16.1-inch full-HD IPS display. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, paired with a dedicated AMD Radeon RX 5500M (4GB) graphics card. This gaming laptop is currently available with a 20 percent discount, with an additional exchange offer discount up to Rs. 14,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 71,343)

MSI Katana GF76 (Rs. 79,989)

The MSI Katana GF76 has received a 21 percent discount, with an additional exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 19,500. This gaming laptop sports a 17.3-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) graphics card.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,989 (MRP Rs. 1,00,990)

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54 (1,14,990)

Amazon is currently selling the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) for a discounted price of Rs. 1,14,990. Its 15.6-inch IPS display has a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. This gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) graphics card.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,14,990 (MRP Rs. 1,61,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on gaming computers

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 90RW005DIN (Rs.54,990)

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super (6GB) graphics card. This gaming computer is equipped with a 380W power supply along with a front and back cooling fan. There is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You can get your hands on this gaming computer from Lenovo at a discounted price of Rs. 54,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 93,690)

Asus ROG Strix GL10 (Rs. 67,990)

The Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming computer has received a massive 43 percent discount during this festive season sale. It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics card. This gaming computer houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Its chassis has a transparent side panel and sports customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 1,18,990)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on gaming accessories

Cosmic Byte Ares Wireless Controller (Rs. 1,599)

You can get the Cosmic Byte Ares wireless controller for PC at a 27 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. It is said to have a wireless range of up to 8 metres and a battery life of up to 12 hours. This wireless controller is equipped with sensitive analogue triggers for precision aiming while gaming.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Corsair K55 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard (Rs. 2,899)

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro gaming keyboard is currently available on Amazon with a whopping 57 percent discount. It sports RGB backlighting with six onboard lighting effects. You can also customise the different lighting zone to create custom patterns. This gaming keyboard includes six dedicated macro keys that can be used to simplify complex in-game commands with a single key press.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,899 (MRP Rs. 6,700)

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset (Rs. 4,490)

The HyperX Cloud Core is a gaming headset that can deliver 7.1 virtual surround sound for an immersive gaming experience. It comes with a flexible and detachable noise-cancelling microphone. Its audio output is enhanced by DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,490 (MRP Rs. 8,437)

