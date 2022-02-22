Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories

HP Victus is available for purchase at Rs. 1,09,999 during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 February 2022 15:03 IST
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories

Amazon has created a microsite to showcase major deals during the Grand Gaming Days sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale will go on till February 24
  • Amazon is offering discounts to OneCard credit card users
  • Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is available at Rs. 6,995

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale has kicked off in India and is offering up to 50 percent discount on gaming gadgets. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will continue till February 24. Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale bring deals and offers on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, headphones, consoles, graphic cards, and more from popular brands including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, MSI, Lenovo, LG, Dell, and JBL, among others. Victus by HP, Acer Nitro 5, and Lenovo Legion 5 are some of the most popular laptops listed with major price cuts during the sale.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale deals, discounts, offers

Discounts on various gaming laptops and accessories have been listed on a dedicated Grand Gaming Days microsite by Amazon. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 50 percent discounts on gaming laptops and microphones, along with up to 65 percent discount on low-latency headphones. Additionally, it is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with OneCard credit cards. Exchange offers and EMI options are also available.

Popular gaming laptops that are receiving discounts during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale include the Acer Nitro 5 laptop with a 15.6-inch display that is available at Rs. 62,490, down from Rs. 89,999, and Lenovo Legion 5 at Rs. 1,34,990, down from its original price of Rs. 1,81,890. HP Victus with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage is listed for Rs. 1,09,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 1,40,347. The sale is also offering the Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop for Rs. 58,990, which normally retails at Rs. 84,990. Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 is available for Rs. 76,990, down from Rs. 1,36,890.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale brings the LG UltraGear 24 gaming monitor down to Rs. 16,999, which normally retails at Rs. 24,000. Similarly, Hyperx Cloud Core 7.1 wired on-ear headphones are listed for Rs. 5,490, down from its actual price of Rs. 8,490.

Nintendo Switch OLED is available at Rs. 43,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 49,999. HP Pavilion gaming desktop can be grabbed at Rs. 98,990, which is originally priced at Rs. 1,16,955.

Some of the gadgets that have received price cuts during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale include the Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset that is available at Rs. 6,995, down from Rs. 7,495. Logitech G502 gaming mouse is listed at Rs. 3,995, instead of the original price of Rs. 6,495. Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe gaming SSD is priced at Rs. 6,599, down from the original price of Rs. 9,000.

Asus RT-AX55 AX1800 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router can be purchased for Rs. 10,450 instead of the original retail price of Rs. 11,600.

Additionally, there are discounts and offers on various gaming mice and mouse pads, keyboards, gaming headsets, and Wi-Fi routers.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Nitro 5 Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 256GB
SSD No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
Weight 2.70 kg
Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Processor Core i5
OS Windows 10 Professional
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 2.30 kg
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
OS Windows 10 Home
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 1.60 kg
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale, Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Grand Gaming Days, Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Legion 5, Nintendo Switch OLED, Asus TUF Gaming F15, Asus Rog Zephyrus G14, LG UltraGear 24
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Punjab Politics TV Apps, Website, Social Media Accounts Banned by Centre for Allegedly Disturbing Public Order

Related Stories

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
  6. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  7. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  10. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Edge 30 Pro Price in India Tipped, Could Be the Cheapest Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India
  2. India Data Accessibility and Use Policy: IT Ministry Proposes Framework for Government-to-Government Data Sharing
  3. FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories
  5. Punjab Politics TV Apps, Website, Social Media Accounts Banned by Centre for Allegedly Disturbing Public Order
  6. Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
  7. Elden Ring Unlock Time Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
  9. Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
  10. Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.