Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale has kicked off in India and is offering up to 50 percent discount on gaming gadgets. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will continue till February 24. Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale bring deals and offers on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, headphones, consoles, graphic cards, and more from popular brands including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, MSI, Lenovo, LG, Dell, and JBL, among others. Victus by HP, Acer Nitro 5, and Lenovo Legion 5 are some of the most popular laptops listed with major price cuts during the sale.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale deals, discounts, offers

Discounts on various gaming laptops and accessories have been listed on a dedicated Grand Gaming Days microsite by Amazon. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 50 percent discounts on gaming laptops and microphones, along with up to 65 percent discount on low-latency headphones. Additionally, it is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with OneCard credit cards. Exchange offers and EMI options are also available.

Popular gaming laptops that are receiving discounts during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale include the Acer Nitro 5 laptop with a 15.6-inch display that is available at Rs. 62,490, down from Rs. 89,999, and Lenovo Legion 5 at Rs. 1,34,990, down from its original price of Rs. 1,81,890. HP Victus with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage is listed for Rs. 1,09,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 1,40,347. The sale is also offering the Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop for Rs. 58,990, which normally retails at Rs. 84,990. Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 is available for Rs. 76,990, down from Rs. 1,36,890.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale brings the LG UltraGear 24 gaming monitor down to Rs. 16,999, which normally retails at Rs. 24,000. Similarly, Hyperx Cloud Core 7.1 wired on-ear headphones are listed for Rs. 5,490, down from its actual price of Rs. 8,490.

Nintendo Switch OLED is available at Rs. 43,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 49,999. HP Pavilion gaming desktop can be grabbed at Rs. 98,990, which is originally priced at Rs. 1,16,955.

Some of the gadgets that have received price cuts during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale include the Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset that is available at Rs. 6,995, down from Rs. 7,495. Logitech G502 gaming mouse is listed at Rs. 3,995, instead of the original price of Rs. 6,495. Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe gaming SSD is priced at Rs. 6,599, down from the original price of Rs. 9,000.

Asus RT-AX55 AX1800 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router can be purchased for Rs. 10,450 instead of the original retail price of Rs. 11,600.

Additionally, there are discounts and offers on various gaming mice and mouse pads, keyboards, gaming headsets, and Wi-Fi routers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.