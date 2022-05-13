Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is getting a new Downloadable Content (DLC) update called Knights of the Mediterranean. The developers of the game announced that the new DLC will add two new civilisations, 30 new random maps, nine new minor civilisations, and two game modes. For the Knights of the Mediterranean DLC, gamers will have to spend an extra Rs. 349. The DLC is available for pre-order on the Microsoft Store and Steam with a release date of May 26.

New Additions in the DLC

The developers of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition have announced the Knights of the Mediterranean DLC update and have introduced several new additions to the existing game, such as new civilisations, maps, and game modes.

Two new additional game modes on offer with the DLC are Diplomacy and Tycoon. Diplomacy allows players to switch allegiances mid-match and lets them negotiate with other players. Tycoon on the other hand, is focused towards building economies. In Tycoon, the player will not have to maintain an army or defend against full-scale sieges.

The new DLC will offer two new civilisations to compete with, the Italians and the Maltese.

With the Italian civilisation, the players will receive a free Settler with every technology, and economic buildings can research them in any age. Along with this, there are two new buildings, the Basilica (I, 200w 200c) and Lombard (I, 100w 100c).

On the other hand, the Maltese civilisation begins with a Grand Master. The units in this civilisation gain additional hit-points with every shipment and regain health overtime when left idle. There are four unique buildings on offer, Hospital (II, 100W), Commandery (II, 250W 100C), Depot (II, 50W 50C), and Fixed Gun (III, 100W 600C).

Along with new civilisations, the players will also get eight new historical maps, The Italian Wars, Eighty Years' War, The Deluge, Great Turkish War, Great Northern War, Napoleonic Wars, Russo-Turkish Wars, and The Thirty Years' War that is a multiplayer only map.

There are nine new European Royal Houses as well, House of Bourbon, House of Wittelsbach, House of Oldenburg, House of Hanover, House of Phanar, House of Jagiellon, House of Vasa, House of Habsburg, and House of Wettin.

The Knights of the Mediterranean DLC is currently available for pre-orders on Microsoft Store and Steam for an incremental cost of Rs. 349 over the base game and will be released later this month on May 26. The third installation of the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition was launched in October 2020 and has since received four DLC updates. The base game without DLCs currently retails for Rs. 529 on Steam.

