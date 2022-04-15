Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras

Dynasties of India is coming to the Microsoft Store and Steam on April 28.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2022 16:20 IST
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras

Photo Credit: Xbox Game Studios/ Forgotten Empires

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will add Bengalis, Dravidians, and Gurjaras civilisations

Highlights
  • Dynasties of India will add three new civilisations to the game
  • This is the third expansion to Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
  • The Dynasties of India expansion will add three voiced campaigns

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will receive a third expansion titled Dynasties of India on April 28, publisher Xbox Game Studios announced on Thursday. The popular real-time strategy (RTS) game's latest expansion pack is now available to pre-order — at Rs. 265 — ahead of the official release date. Dynasties of India will bring three new civilisations to the game, complete with unique units and technologies. Gamers will be able to embark on three new campaigns set across the country, and pick from three new campaigns with characters from India with the Dynasties of India expansion.

How to buy Age of Empires 2: Dynasties of India

On Thursday, Age of Empire 2: Definitive Edition developers announced the upcoming Dynasties of India expansion on the official website. It will be released on Microsoft Store and on Steam. The three new civilisations coming with Dynasties of India are the Bengalis, the Dravidians, and the Gurjaras. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will also get three new fully-voiced campaigns for Babur, Devapala, and Rajendra.

Age of Empires 2: Dynasties of India — Bengalis

The new Bengalis civilisation will feature a unique unit called a Ratha (Hindi for chariot) offering both melee and ranged attack modes. This civilisation is focused on elephant and naval units, and researching their unique Paiks technology will help improve elephant units and Rathas. Bengali ships will also be able to regenerate 15 hitpoints (HP) per minute, and Town Centers will spawn two new villagers when advancing to the next Age. The Mahayana technology will also reduce the space taken by a villager, allowing for a bigger economy.

Age of Empires 2: Dynasties of India — Dravidians

On the other hand, the Dravidians civilisation will allow gamers to build a sea empire. You can rely on special units like the Thirisadai, a vessel to control the seas, and the Urumi Swordsman infantry unit with a flexible scathing sword. Focusing on infantry and naval units, the Wootz Steel technology will let units ignore armour of enemy units. Docks of this civilisation and its allies will have more room for population. Advancing to the next Age will grant 200 extra wood, and researching the Medical Corps technology will allow elephant units to regenerate 20 HP per minute.

Age of Empires 2: Dynasties of India — Gurjaras

Unlike the Bengalis and the Dravidians, the Gurjaras civilisation focuses on cavalry and camelry. It features two special units: the Shrivamsha Rider, a cavalry unit that can dodge enemy attacks, and the Chakram Thrower infantry unit that throws metal discs. Instead of a scout cavalry unit, Gurjaras will start with a camel scout, and can research the Frontier Guards technology for additional melee armour for all Gurjara Camelry. This civilisation will allow gamers to garrison livestock inside mills for an infinite (but slow) supply of food. Fishing ships can also be garrisoned in Gurjara docks during an attack, while researching the Kshatriya technology will reduce the food costs by 25 percent for all military units.

Indian civilisation is now Hindustani

Gamers who do not purchase the Dynasties of India expansion will still be able to access the Hindustani civilisation (previously known as Indians) with the heavily armoured Ghulam infantry unit and the Imperial Camel Rider, the two Hindustani special units in the game. This civilisation is focused on gunpowder and camelry units, and can research the Shatagni technology to increase hand cannoneer range. Villagers will be cheaper to produce than other civilisations, and researching the Grand Trunk Road will increase gold income from all sources. A special building called the Caravanserai will also help to regenerate HP of all trade units nearby.

Age of Empires 2: Dynasties of India new campaigns

The upcoming Dynasties of India expansion will also add three new fully-voiced campaigns. The first campaign lets users play as Tatars and Hindustanis, following the story of Zahir ud-Din Muhammad, also known as Babur, who seeks to restore his crumbling empire. The next campaign is playable as the Dravidians civilisation, and involves playing as the Rajendra Chola, as he works to expand his inherited empire in the South, and cut corruption in the process. The third campaign can be played as the Bengalis, with the story of Devapala, who must face off against rivals to his throne.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition's Dynasties of India expansion pack is coming to Microsoft Store and Steam on April 28. It costs Rs. 265 in India.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

  • Good
  • Great visuals
  • Engrossing single-player campaign
  • High-quality soundtrack, sound effects
  • Bad
  • Average storytelling
  • Newcomers will find the gameplay dated
  • Minor bugs
Genre Strategy
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Age of Empires
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Age of Empires 2, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Dynasties of India, AoE 2, Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft, Age of Empires II, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition, Forgotten Empires
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images

Related Stories

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  3. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  6. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  8. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  9. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  10. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  2. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
  4. Oppo K10 China Variant with Dimensity 8000 SoC Spotted on TENAA
  5. Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
  6. Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs
  7. Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Multiple Issues With Latest Patch Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Google Lens on Chrome Desktop Now Includes Copy Text, Translate, Image Source Features
  10. The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.