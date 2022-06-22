Technology News
  Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote in Favour of Report on Employee Abuse, Discrimination

Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote in Favour of Report on Employee Abuse, Discrimination

Activision, which is being acquired by Microsoft, has been under fire for alleged misconduct at the company.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Agencies | Updated: 22 June 2022 06:15 IST
Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote in Favour of Report on Employee Abuse, Discrimination

About two-thirds of the votes were in favour of the proposal, according to the company.

Highlights
  • Activision is known for games like Candy Crush and Call of Duty
  • CEO Bobby Kotick has apologized on behalf of the group
  • The executive reportedly knew about reports of harassment for many years

Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in favour of a proposal on Tuesday for a report on the video game company's efforts to prevent employee abuse, harassment and discrimination.

Activision, which is being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,10,990 crore), has been under fire for alleged misconduct at the company.

The company's shareholders had proposed that the report should have details on the number of disputes and the money spent to settle related claims for the last three years.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended voting for the proposal. About two-thirds of the votes were in favour of the proposal, according to the company.

Activision's board and external advisers last week said there was no evidence to suggest that senior executives intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay reported instances of gender harassment.

The firm behind hits like Candy Crush and Call of Duty has been roiled by lawsuits and workers' allegations.

Its CEO Bobby Kotick has apologized on behalf of the group and implemented a "zero tolerance" policy, while dozens of employees have been sanctioned or fired.

But according to the Wall Street Journal, the executive knew about reports of harassment for several years and sought to keep the incidents quiet.

In a filing with US market regulators, the firm acknowledged Thursday the existence of cases of gender-based harassment.

"The board and its external advisors have determined that there is no evidence to suggest that Activision Blizzard senior executives ever intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay the instances of gender harassment that occurred and were reported," the document said.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote in Favour of Report on Employee Abuse, Discrimination
