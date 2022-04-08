Technology News
  • Activision to Convert Over Thousand Temporary Workers to Full Time Roles Starting July 1

Activision to Convert Over Thousand Temporary Workers to Full-Time Roles Starting July 1

This change will increase Activision Publishing division's total full-time staff by 25 per cent.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 17:03 IST
The company's employees have staged walkouts to protest against its response to the issues

Highlights
  • Activision Blizzard is being acquired by Microsoft
  • The company has been the subject of investigative stories
  • California regulators filed a lawsuit last year

Activision Blizzard said on Thursday nearly 1,100 US-based temporary and contingent quality assurance workers of some divisions will be converted to full-time employees, starting July 1.

The Call of Duty maker, which is being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,21,100 crore), said it will raise the minimum hourly wages for these employees - from the Activision Publishing and Blizzard divisions - to $20 (roughly Rs. 1,520) or more and also offer them access to full company benefits.

This change will increase Activision Publishing division's total full-time staff by 25 percent.

"This change follows a process that began last year across AP and Blizzard of converting temporary and contingent employees, including 500 at AP's studios, to permanent full-time employees," said an Activision Blizzard spokesperson.

The company has been the subject of investigative stories detailing allegations of sexual harassment internally, and its employees have staged walkouts to protest against its response to the issues. Last year July, California regulators filed a lawsuit, alleging Activision "fostered a sexist culture."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Activision Blizzard
