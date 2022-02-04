Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates

Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates

Activision said net bookings for Call of Duty on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 February 2022 11:29 IST
Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meeting in person and eating outdoors have affected videogame momentum from the pandemic

Highlights
  • Activision's sales were at $2.49 billion (roughly Rs. 18,600 crore)
  • Quarterly net income rose to $564 million (roughly Rs. 4200 crore)
  • Rival Electronic Arts also missed quarterly estimates

Activision Blizzard, which is being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,13,300 crore), missed market estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted sales on Thursday, as the pandemic-fuelled sales boost for its games such as Call of Duty showed signs of cooling. Videogame sales in the United States surged since the start of the pandemic, as people were forced to stay at home amid restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the virus. According to data from research firm NPD, total consumer spending on video games reached a record $60.4 billion (roughly Rs. 4,51,300) in 2021, 8 percent higher than in 2020.

However, a vaccine-aided return of pre-pandemic habits such as eating in restaurants and meeting in person have hit that momentum.

The videogame publisher said net bookings for Call of Duty on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard compared with the previous edition and lower engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Rival Electronic Arts on Tuesday had lowered its annual adjusted sales forecast and missed quarterly estimates with fewer consumers picking up new gaming titles.

Activision's quarterly adjusted sales stood at $2.49 billion (roughly Rs. 18,600 crore), compared with analysts' estimates of $2.82 billion (roughly Rs. 21,100 crore), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income for the quarter rose to $564 million (roughly Rs. 4200 crore), or 72 cents (roughly Rs. 53) per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $508 million (roughly Rs. 3,800 crore), or 65 cents (roughly Rs. 49) per share, a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

    • Good
    • Beautiful cinema
    • Well-written single-player campaign
    • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
    • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
    • Bad
    • Single-player campaign is way too short
    • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
    • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
    • Zombies mode is not ready yet
    Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
    Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
    Series Call of Duty
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

    Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

      • Good
      • Entertaining campaign
      • Fantastic presentation
      • Space dogfights are a great addition
      • Bad
      • Feels too familiar
      • Generic multiplayer
      • Microtransactions are essentially pay-to-win
      Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare review
      Genre Shooter
      Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
      Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
      Series Call of Duty
      PEGI Rating 16+
      Advertisement
      Call of Duty: WWII

      Call of Duty: WWII

        • Good
        • Fun campaign
        • Entertaining Zombies mode
        • Bad
        • Minor stutter in single-player
        • Mandatory update before playing
        Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: WWII review
        Genre Shooter
        Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
        Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
        Series Call of Duty
        PEGI Rating 16+
        Comments

        For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

        Further reading: Activision, Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard Earnings, Microsoft, Call Of Duty, Call Of Duty Franchise
        Amazon Prime Membership Fees Hiked in US as Wages, Costs Rise
        Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

        Related Stories

        Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates
        Comment
        Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
         
         

        Advertisement

        Advertisement
        Best Deals of the Day »
        Follow Us
        Tech News in Hindi
        More Technology News in Hindi
        Latest Videos
        More Videos

        Advertisement

        Popular Gadgets
        Latest Gadgets
        Popular Brands
        #Trending Stories
        1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
        2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
        3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
        4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
        5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
        6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
        7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
        8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
        9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
        10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
        #Latest Stories
        1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
        2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
        3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
        4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
        5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
        6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
        7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
        8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
        9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
        10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
        Gadgets 360 is available in
        Follow Us
        Download Our Apps
        App Store App Store
        Available in Hindi
        App Store
        © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.