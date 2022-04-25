Gaming classics like Halo, Fallout, and Skyrim are part of the list Critically acclaimed games like Ori, Forza Horizon 5 are available All but one of the listed games are available for both Xbox, PC

What are the best games on Xbox Game Pass? Microsoft's PC and Xbox offering might be the best value-for-money gaming subscription service currently out there. It gives you over 400 games for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X spanning all kinds of genres such as RPG, sports, strategy, racing, and action-adventure. Naturally then, it can be tough to know where to start with such a huge catalogue. That's where we come in. Below, you'll find a list of 19 titles that we consider the best of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lot. (Some Game Pass tiers also include all EA Play games, but we've excluded those in this list.) And all but one of them are available on both PC and Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Pass price in India

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost? Following price reductions earlier in 2022, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass start at Rs. 349 per month. PC gamers also get access to the EA Play library along with the base subscription. On the other hand, console gamers will have to purchase the Ultimate subscription for Rs. 499 per month to obtain EA Play. It will also include the Xbox Live Gold membership that is needed for online multiplayer on Xbox consoles.

And without further ado, here are the best games on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Rocksteady Studios-developed Batman: Arkham Knight — launched in 2015 — has managed to bag a lot of awards. The game is a successor to the 2013 launched Batman: Arkham Origins and is the fourth instalment in the Batman: Arkham series.

The open world of Gotham City lets you enter Rocksteady Studios' highly anticipated Batmobile and wreak havoc across the streets. The game focuses on Batman's close combat abilities, stealth abilities, detective skills, and of course, you can't forget special gadgets when it comes to Batman, that's his forte.

Gadgets such as a grapnel gun, line launcher, batarangs, and Detective Vision make the game compelling. Villains such as Scarecrow test your skills while age-old rogues such as Two-Face and Penguin also make an appearance.

Batman: Arkham Knight is not on PC Game Pass.

Dishonored + Dishonored 2

The world of the Dishonored games has been revered by fans and critics alike for their unique art style, intriguing characters, and captivating story. Both of the masterpieces developed by Arkane Studios — Dishonored Definitive Edition and Dishonored 2 — are currently available separately on Game Pass.

The Dishonored games are primarily focused on stealth, but also offer plenty of skills, weapons, and gadgets that allow you to go on the offensive. However, your approach to the game — stealth or assault — and the story choices that you make will affect the overall outcome of these games. Dishonored 2 even features two protagonists, Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin. Each with their own unique set of skills, character interactions, and cutscenes adding to the replayability of the game.

Doom (2016)

Serving as a soft reboot of the original Doom trilogy, Doom (2016) was developed by id Software, the pioneers of the FPS genre. You slip into the armour of the Doom Slayer, who has been awakened in 2148 after the Union Aerospace Corporation's research facility on Mars is overrun by fierce demons from Hell.

Doom harkens back to classic fast-paced first-person shooters with its swift movement, double jumps, and a lethal arsenal of weapons. There is also no automatic health regeneration. Instead, you collect health and armour pickups by killing demons.

The developers have also introduced “Glory Kills”, which give you extra pickups when you finish off demons with a stylish attack. These mechanics discourage players from chickening behind covers and nudge them to take demons head-on as Doom Slayer should.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Despite all the jokes about how Bethesda has ported The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to nearly every platform, Skyrim is probably one of the best games created by the publisher. You'll play as the Dragonborn, who is on a quest to rid the world of Alduin the World-Eater, an immortal dragon on track to destroy the world.

Set across the vast kingdom of Tamriel, Skyrim features a variety of environments and lets you fast-travel to locations after you “discover” them, while moving around quickly using horses or dragons. You can wield weapons with both hands, or use a combination of weapons, shields, and spells to battle dragons, various enemies, and the undead.

There's a lot of content and different storylines, along with radiant missions that spawn all over the map. And when you're done with all of that, there are three more DLC add-ons — Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn — bundled together with The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition that's on Xbox Game Pass. It comes with a graphical upgrade too.

Fallout 3

It's hard to believe that Fallout was released all the way back in 2008 — the first game in the series to use 3D graphics and real-time combat was a refreshing change from the 2D turn-based combat of its predecessors.

Here, you are thrust into an alternative timeline with a nuclear apocalypse in the year 2277. Following the Great War between the US and China, and the ensuing devastation, you must step into the shoes of the Lone Wanderer, a survivor of the nuclear fallout, and traverse the Capital Wasteland to find your father — using the handy Pip-Boy and the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System to battle enemies you encounter.

Progressing through the game will grant experience XP and help reach higher levels — these points can be used to unlock different skills. Between finding out the Lone Wanderer's father's mission and completing it before the evil Enclave can get a hold of it, there's a lot to do while playing Fallout 3, including a handful of downloadable add-ons.

Firewatch

Set in the Wyoming Wilderness, Firewatch is a game about a lonely man, Henry, who has left his day job to work as a fire lookout. Henry is accompanied by his supervisor, Delilah who directs him via a handheld radio cell.

As Henry, you have to look out for fire from mountain tops and make sure the wilderness stays safe. Over time, the story goes deeper into the woods as something strange lures Henry away from his tower.

Script and dialogue delivery between the leads is something that keeps the game interesting. You will face multiple questions and situations that will help shape your journey ahead. The game looks almost cartoonish, and you get to play in first-person, from the POV of Henry.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Released in 2020 for Windows and VR headsets, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the first game in the series to get a console release — the title was launched for Xbox Series S/X in July last year.

The simulation game immerses you in a realistic 3D environment based on Earth data from Bing Maps, and real-time weather and air traffic using Microsoft's Azure AI. There's no destruction with Microsoft Flight Simulator though.

The game also features fun elements like photographing animals from the air. You'll be able to take up landing challenges at iconic and dangerous airports, receiving scores for how skilful you are. Locating a specific region is also easy — you only need to enter geographic coordinates.

You'll need a stable Internet connection with ample broadband bandwidth if you don't want to rely on the offline (cached) mode. The Game of The Year version of Microsoft Flight Simulator will add support for five new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, and six new Discovery Flights, along with updated weather systems. And best of all? It's a free update for all existing players on both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Forza Horizon 5

Released in November 2021, Forza Horizon 5 is the fifth chapter in the racing simulator series. Set in Mexico, players get to drive their beloved beasts amidst the chaos of the city while also drifting around and performing stunts in the jungles.

The map of Forza Horizon 5 is around 50 percent larger in comparison to its predecessor. You also get to play Horizon Arcade which essentially is a string of mini-games scattered around the map.

A new feature called ‘Forza Link' was introduced in the latest edition. It is an AI that helps you set up races with fellow online players.

The game rewards you for completing menial tasks and races by awarding you with accolades — there are over 1,800 of them.

The gameplay and graphics stay true to their source, making the game a great way to spend your weekends riding in beautiful and shiny cars. Forza Horizon 5 also has the best set of music which makes driving around Mexico even better.

Gears 5

Sequel to Gears of War 4, Gears 5 is the fifth main instalment in the franchise. The third-person shooter gives you control of Kait Diaz, the primary protagonist of Gears 5. Initially, you play as JD and in the later stages move on to Diaz, who is set out to uncover her connection to the enemies while discovering that the only true danger to Sera is no one but herself. Del, JD, and Marcus Fenix also make a comeback in this chapter.

Besides the campaign, Gears 5 also offers PvP and PvE modes. In Horde mode, five players must work in tandem to destroy 50 waves of enemies wherein a new boss appears after every 10 waves. You can also team up with two other players to participate in Escape, a fun co-op mode wherein you have to infiltrate and destroy hives using Venom Bombs. The game also supports 3-player co-op campaign.

Gears 5 has a compelling campaign with good graphics, gun mechanics, and gameplay. It is also a great choice for couch co-op or online co-op.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix and superhero games' conjunction was something that a lot of players despised — until they launched Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The third-person adventure game lets you suit up as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. You can fly through the air, over the head of enemies with the help of jet boots. Quill's bold combat style, along with his arsenal of guns, helps wreak havoc on enemies as you try to find a way out of trouble, obviously created by Quill himself.

The game lets you command and lead the entire group that consists of Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy also won the ‘Best Soundtrack Award' at the Steam Awards 2021.

Mortal Kombat 11

This fighting game from developers NetherRealm Studios adds another chapter to the Mortal Kombat saga that has been going on for over 25 years. The narrative-driven story mode of Mortal Kombat 11 allows you to fight as various characters from the roster. It also comes with an excellent multiplayer mode, challenge towers, and the Krypt where you spend your earned points for unlocking new Gear, Kosmetics, Fatalities, and more.

The game launched with a roster of 25 characters, including fan favourites like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Johnny Cage. There were also a few new additions, namely Cetrion, Kollector, and Geras. Since its release, the developers have introduced 12 DLC characters, such as the Joker, RoboCop, and John Rambo. The complete 37-character roster of Mortal Kombat 11 is available on the Game Pass.

Furthermore, Mortal Kombat 11's new custom character variation system gives you the option to modify several aspects of your fighter, including their Gear, Special Abilities, Taunts, Brutalities, and more.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A sequel to the popular Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a critically acclaimed platform-adventure Metroidvania video game that sends the protagonist Ori — a bright white guardian spirit — to a new land, Niwen.

Playing the original title will help you understand the story, but you'll still need to learn the new attacks and get accustomed to the updated graphics with hand-painted layered backgrounds — Blind Forest only featured 2D graphics, so this sequel feels like a big visual upgrade.

Running, jumping, gliding, and swimming will let you move to different platforms to solve puzzles and progress in the game. Ori and the Will of the Wisps features support for autosaves, which can come in handy when you're trying to get a hang of the game's mechanics. You can also hone and sharpen your (Ori's) attacks using shards in the game, while accepting side quests from characters in the open-world platform game.

Outer Wilds

Mobius Digital-developed Outer Wilds — an action-adventure game released in 2019 — won Best Game at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards.

You play as the newest recruit of the Outer Wilds Ventures, searching for answers in an ever-evolving solar system. Who built the alien ruins on the moon? What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? The game's protagonist is stuck in a 22-minute time loop, which ends as the sun goes supernova.

As the player, you have to explore the world while unravelling the mysteries of an extinct alien race known as Nomai. Due to the time loop, events and locations also keep changing which means that various areas and puzzles are accessible at specific times only. Tools, camera probes, fuel and oxygen meters, and more help the player through this journey.

Sunset Overdrive

Set in 2027 in the incredibly colourful Sunset City, this is a fast-paced action-adventure shooter game that pits an employee of FizzCo against an army of mutant humans called Overcharge Drinkers (OD) who consumed too much of the Overcharge Delirium XT energy drink from the company.

Sunset Overdrive features an open world, and you can use fast travel to get around quickly. You can visit different areas to pick up quests, in addition to the main campaign.

If you want to effectively tackle the hordes of OD in the game, you'll need to be quick, using ziplining, parkour, wall running, and other acrobatic feats to gain a tactical advantage over your enemies, which include both OD, human gang members, FizzCo's robots, and powerful bosses.

You can also gain the upper hand by upgrading your weapons using “Amps”. You can also team up with seven other players in a Chaos Squad co-op multiplayer mode, which also allows you to compete with your teammates and earn style points in the game.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

It is 1961 in an America that is being ruled by the Nazis, and you are BJ Blazkowicz, who will have to tear down legions of Nazi forces to regain freedom by rebuilding the Resistance. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a first-person shooter with a campaign that takes you to several iconic American locations and even the Moon.

Developers MachineGames provide you with badass guns and a wide set of abilities on your quest. The weapons can be customised and dual-wielded, giving players plenty of options to approach each level.

The game will reintroduce you to familiar faces like Anya, Caroline, and Max Hass from your first outing in Wolfenstein: The New Order. You will also team up with new characters in your fight with Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

Yakuza Remastered Edition

A bundle of three of the most popular games in the series, the Yakuza Remastered Collection features remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5. All three titles will run at 60fps at 1080p and offer updated localisation.

You can jump into the Kazuma Kiryu saga, experiencing the Kamurocho nightlife in incredible detail, in Yakuza 3 Remastered. The game is set a year after the Kanto-Kansai war, and you must rescue the orphans at the Morning Glory Orphanage from the underworld. Yakuza 4 Remastered is set in 2010 in Tokyo, and features three new protagonists — a first for the Yakuza series.

Meanwhile, Yakuza 5 Remastered is set across five Japanese cities and features a total of five protagonists. You play the main character Kiryu, who has left his legendary past as a yakuza behind, instead choosing to be a cab driver in Okinawa. But not for long, as you are quickly drawn into the action.

You can also pick between Adventure Mode and Combat Mode, which let you explore vast cities. And you can switch seamlessly when you encounter enemies, as you roam across the game's open world.