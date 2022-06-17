Some first-person shooter classics are part of our list EA Play includes some remastered versions of nostalgic games All but one game on our list is available on PC

The EA Play game subscription service brings together some of the most renowned titles published by Electronic Arts under one roof. And it starts at only Rs. 315 per month in India. But if you're already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy content from EA Play for no additional cost. But the list of games can be a bit overwhelming, considering it has a plethora of titles ranging from classic first-person shooters such as Battlefield and Crysis, to co-op masterpieces such as It Takes Two. EA Play also brings along remastered versions of racing video games such as Burnout Paradise and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit.

That's where we come in. In this article, we'll help you make a choice and select the games you might actually enjoy. This is a collated list of 15 games available on EA Play that we consider the best of the lot. We've already put together a list of games that you should try on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

EA Play price in India

If you plan on getting EA Play separately, the prices for it are Rs. 315 per month or Rs. 1,990 per year.

As we noted before, EA Play is bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass have seen a price drop in recent months. PC Game Pass now starts at Rs. 349 per month. PC gamers enjoy EA Play content with the base subscription of PC Game Pass, while console gamers will have to purchase the Ultimate subscription for Rs. 499 per month to obtain EA Play.

On PC, EA Play has a second-tier called EA Play Pro, with prices starting at Rs. 999 per month or Rs. 6,499 per year. EA Play Pro offers gamers unlimited access to new releases, whereas EA Play only gives access for up to 10 hours.

Battlefield 1

Electronic Arts and DICE's first-person shooter game, Battlefield 1 is the tenth instalment in the Battlefield series. The game was launched for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016. While the naming system that they follow isn't quite effective, the gameplay makes up for most of it.

Battlefield 1 is set during World War I, and lets you choose from a myriad of war weapons including new melee weapons such as sabres, trench clubs, and shovels. Battlefield 1 received praise for its visuals and sound design. The game also features a multiplayer mode with support for up to 64 players.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Originally released in 2008, Criterion Games' Burnout Paradise is widely considered one of the most popular open-world racing games of all time. Ten years later, Burnout Paradise Remastered was released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Set in the fictional Paradise City, you are greeted with Guns N' Roses iconic song when you start the game.

You can participate in a variety of races, compete with other players online with other game modes such as “Cops and Robbers”, and ride motorcycles in the game. Unlike previous games, Burnout Paradise Remastered features the dedicated “Showtime” from the 2008 game that lets you completely wreck your car at a busy intersection and gain points as it bounces around.

Starting a race on Burnout Paradise Remastered is extremely easy — just pull over at a traffic light and press the brake and accelerator at the same time. In addition to the original game's content, Burnout Paradise Remastered includes all the DLC released by Criterion, except for the Time Savers Pack (that lets you unlock all vehicles at once) and brings 4K 60fps support.

Crysis Remastered

Crytek-developed Crysis was first launched in 2007 — 15 years later, we got a remastered version that has been optimised to work on current-gen hardware. While the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is available on the market, EA Play provides us with the first title. Crysis Remastered drops you off in fictional islands of the Philippines, where you play as a super-soldier Nomad, armed with a Nanosuit, and advanced-powered exoskeletons that consists of special abilities that you can use to your advantage during an alien invasion.

As the super-soldier, you will be part of the Raptor Team that is tasked with infiltrating aliens and rescuing Helena Rosenthal. Crysis Remastered brings along some changes to the visual fidelity of the game, while also adding some quality-of-life improvements.

Dead Space 2

Three years after the horrific events on board the USG Ishimura starship — as seen on Dead Space — Isaac Clarke wakes up from a three-year coma on the Sprawl space station orbiting Saturn. With no recollection of the recent past and memories of his dead girlfriend Nicole haunting him, Clarke must again survive a Necromorph outbreak in the hopes of bringing an end to the chaos.

Armed with a new set of devastating tools, you can impale Necromorphs into walls with the Javelin or lure their enemies to dismembering trip mines. The telekinesis powers have also been improved that also allow you to use limbs as deadly weapons. You can also power on the suit boosters to rocket around in zero gravity with new weightless combat and physics-based puzzles. Dead Space 2 also includes a team-based PvP multiplayer mode that you can enjoy with your friends.

Dead Space 2 is not available on EA Play for PS4 and PS5.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

The third major game in the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition is the sequel to Dragon Age II and lets you step into the shoes of the Inquisitor, the only survivor of a massive blast that destroys the Chantry Conclave. As Inquisitor, you must deal with the Breach, a hole in the Veil (a metaphysical boundary between the physical world, and the world of spirits and demons called the Fade).

With the dragons taking to the sky, mages begin to wage war against the templars and civil unrest begins to take over the continent of Thedas. As Inquisitor, you must join forces with other characters to lead the Inquisition and hunt down the agents of chaos. Dragon Age: Inquisition lets you control your appearance, your follower party, outposts, and strongholds.

You can also decide who makes up your Inquisition forces and your character's style of combat. Once you complete the main game, you can pick up three DLCs (downloadable content) in Dragon Age: Inquisition Trespasser, Dragon Age: Inquisition The Descent, and Dragon Age: Inquisition Jaws of Hakkon.

FIFA 22

The long-running football simulation video game's 29th instalment in the series, FIFA 22, makes its way to EA Play. The game was launched in October 2021 across multiple platforms. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé features on the cover art, after making an appearance in the previous year as well.

With FIFA 22, EA introduces ‘'HyperMotion Technology'' which uses real data from players and captures their motion in order to give it a life-like look. HyperMotion is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. FIFA 22 has also improved on goalkeeping animations, with the company saying that it has over 600 different animations devoted to how the keepers move, dive and parry the ball.

EA also brings back Create Your Club with FIFA 22, along with the usuals such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Volta Football — which is essentially street football.

It Takes Two

If co-op gaming is your thing, It Takes Two might just entice you with its stunning visuals and gameplay mechanisms. Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two won ‘'The Game Award for Game of the Year'' in 2021. The game has a bunch of amazing ideas to execute different levels in co-op mode, which adds to the experience.

The story revolves around a family that is going through a divorce. With team-building at the centre of the focus, It Takes Two hits the jackpot. The game has a bunch of innovative weapons, stunts, and mini-games that will definitely keep you glued to the screen and probably have you and your partner bickering around.

With It Takes Two, you can play via local couch co-op with a friend, or even play it online. Either way, it's going to be split-screen. The game also supports ‘friend's pass' — which means if you own the game, your partner doesn't need to purchase it separately and can install it for free by just using a code. This works for EA Play too.

Lost in Random

Released in September 2021, Lost in Random is an action-adventure title that lets you play as Even, as she journeys across the six realms of Random to rescue your sister Odd from the clutches of the evil Queen of Random. In her quest to save her sibling, Even must try to understand the randomness of life with the help of her new friend, Dicey, an intelligent dice who has lost almost all of its dots.

A third-person perspective (TPP) game, Lost in Random is full of arenas that closely resemble a real game board. Even is equipped with a slingshot which she can use in combat — it won't actually damage your enemies, but it makes them drop energy cubes which can help to power up Dicey. You then roll Dicey and select one of five types of cards — Weapon, Damage, Defense, Hazard, and Cheat.

As your journey in Lost in Random progresses, you will start to recover Dicey's missing dots which will let you roll even higher numbers when you're in combat. Over the course of the game, Even will encounter several non-playable characters (NPC) that can be interacted with. You can pick from different dialogue options to talk to these characters as you meet them during your travels across the realms of Random.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Relive the Mass Effect saga with this Legendary Edition that includes the single-player content of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 along with a total of over 40 DLC packs for these games. Mass Effect Legendary Edition enables you to seamlessly play the whole trilogy where your decisions are easily ported to the next game.

The trilogy has been remastered and optimised for 4K support, with enhanced visuals and an updated UI. The character customisation options have also been upgraded, and you can also play as the iconic FemShep — female Shepard — from Mass Effect 3 in all three games. Improvements have also been made to aiming and weapons balance, cover behaviour, gameplay cameras, and more.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

This remastered version of the classic Need for Speed game from 2010 adds enhanced graphics with features like higher-resolution models, longer draw distance, boosted textures, and more. The game can now be run at up to 4K 60 fps as well. This package includes all the available DLC packs, with over six hours of additional gameplay and 30 challenges. There are also new achievements to unlock, and new wraps and colours to deck out your car with.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered also offers cross-play support across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Furthermore, the Autolog feature allows you to race your friends in head-to-head races, or chase them down while playing as a cop. You can also go through the entire career mode — albeit solo.

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

PopCap Games and EA's popular Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 was released in 2016, and retains much of the addictive gameplay from its 2014 predecessor. The third-person shooter is set in Suburbia, and you must help the plants reclaim their territory from Dr Zomboss who has turned it into a zombie-infested neighbourhood.

You can pick from the 24-player Herbal Assault, take part in a four-player co-op mode, or go at it alone. The game also introduces a new Backyard Battleground, which lets you choose three other friends to participate in quests and challenges every day, while interacting with all your favourite characters from the Plants vs. Zombies franchise.

The game lets you choose to reclaim Suburbia as you go on the offensive with the plants or preserve Dr Zomboss' hilariously named ‘Zomburbia' with new game modes. There are 14 playable classes in total (including six new ones) and more than 100 playable plants and zombies, as you battle across 12 maps in Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Set in the Star Wars universe five years after the Great Jedi Purge, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows the journey of former Padawan Cal Kestis who has since been hiding on the planet Bracca. Despite his best efforts to conceal his identity, Cal is eventually found by the Imperial Inquisitorius. Now, while on the run, he must complete his Jedi training and form a plan to rebuild the Jedi Order.

In this story-driven third-person action-adventure game, you will have to hone your lightsaber combat skills and delve into your connection with the Force. You will explore multiple planets with varied terrains like ancient forests, towering cliffs, and haunted jungles. Revisit planets after unlocking new skills to uncover secrets by taking on several platforming and puzzle sections.

Titanfall 2

Stranded behind enemy lines, a Militia fireman and a veteran Vanguard-class Titan must carry out a mission that they were never assigned. Titanfall 2's revered single-player campaign sets out to explore the bond between a Pilot and a Titan. It features a linear story that also allows you to take several different paths to achieve your objective.

Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter with distinct load-outs for the Pilots and Titans. Where the Pilots get firearms and free-running abilities, the Titans are equipped with canons, blades, energy shields, and more. The games also launched with expansive multiplayer modes for you to enjoy. There are classic multiplayer modes like Capture the Flag, Hardpoint, and Free for All, as well as the Frontier Defense PvE mode.

EA Sports UFC 4

If you are aware of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), I'm sure you know what EA Sports UFC 4 has to offer. For everyone else, the mixed martial arts fighting game features a total of over 229 unique fighters, with 81 alternate versions. You can spend your time building a fighter in the career mode and lead yourself to victory against the other fighters. UFC 4 introduces a bunch of new venues and immersive environments which are bound to improve your fighting experience compared to its predecessors.

You can also enter ‘Blitz Battles', a fast-paced fighting mode wherein you can fight gamers online in a rapid-fire knockout tournament style. UFC 4 also improves on Real Player Motion Technology (RPM Tech), which was introduced in EA Sports UFC 3. RPM Tech is said to make clinches more believable, and also gives an overhaul to the takedown mechanism.

EA Sports UFC 4 is only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Unravel Two

A puzzle platformer released by Swedish developers Coldwood Interactive in 2018, Unravel Two is both a single-player and multiplayer game. You take control of one of two colourful Yarnys — tiny beings made of yarn and connected by a single thread — while your friend (in local co-op mode) takes control of the other. You can also choose to control both Yarnys together if you want to play on your own.

The game begins with the story of two distressed Yarnys who decide to band together to survive, forming a bond. Their connection forms a spark, and the game's objective is to chase the spark. You will explore forests, underground locations, the countryside, lakes, a factory, and other locations as you help one boy help another escape abusive adults from an adoption home.

In Unravel Two, you can run, jump, and swing as you and your friend solve puzzles while avoiding threats like fire, electric shocks, birds, and dangerous shadowy monsters. You're playing as a tiny Yarny — or two — so the whole world will look larger than life. The game's world is inspired by real Scandinavian locations, including urban environments and natural landscapes.