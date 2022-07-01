Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • F1 22, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and More: July 2022 Games for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

F1 22, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and More: July 2022 Games for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Loopmancer, Arcadegeddon, As Dusk Falls also set to release this month

By Robin John, Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 July 2022 11:39 IST
F1 22, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and More: July 2022 Games for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive

Stray sends you on an adventure in a decaying cybercity as a cat

Highlights
  • F1 2022 supports virtual reality for PC via Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features real-time RPG combat mechanics
  • Arcadegeddon can be played with up to three friends in co-op mode

What are the biggest games in July 2022? F1 22, Loopmancer, Stray, and more are set to release this month. Several other exciting titles from all kinds of gaming genres will also be making their way to PC and consoles. Fans of the action-adventure genre will get plenty of options, including games like Krut: The Mythic Wings, XEL, The Tale of Bistun, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. If you are looking for a bit more laid-back experience, then you can go for the immensely satisfying puzzles of the Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition and Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition that are coming to PC.

If you are a racing enthusiast, then you should look out for the latest entry in Codemasters' Formula 1 racing series, the aforementioned F1 22. This will be the first time in the series that a game will feature a completely custom soundtrack. Meanwhile, upcoming games like Wayward Strand and As Dusk Falls will offer you richly immersive and interwoven narrative experiences, where your every decision will affect the ultimate outcome.

In addition, there appears to be a furry theme going on in July. Stray will let you play a lost cat in a cybercity, Endling – Extinction is Forever will take you on an adventure as the last mother fox on Earth, and Bear and Breakfast will give you control of a well-meaning bear trying to manage a B&B in the woods.

Still not sure about which game to pick? Here is a list of some of the best games releasing in July on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

F1 22

When: July 1

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Developed by Codemasters, and published by EA Sports — F1 22 is out today on PC and consoles. The game also makes its maiden appearance on EA's Origin platform, and will be playable on the EA Desktop app.

F1 22 features new car models and updated physics. Plus, there's a Formula One sprint mode. A customisable hub mode is also being introduced to the game called F1 Life. With this, players can collect supercars, clothing, accessories, and more.

The new F1 game also supports virtual reality for PC via Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. It will also feature the game's first-ever custom soundtrack, with over 33 tracks from various artists.

Arcadegeddon

When: July 8

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

IllFonic's Arcadegeddon was first seen during PlayStation's State of Play event, back in 2021. The local arcade owner, Gilly, is trying to save his business from the corporate. However, it seems as if he is losing the battle since the mega-corporation has hacked into the games, injecting viruses to destroy it from the root up.

As the player, you need to save the last arcade in your hometown. The multiplayer shooter can be played solo or with up to three friends in co-op mode. There are chances to explore multiple biomes, mini-games, bosses, and more.

Loopmancer

When: July 13

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Published by Ebrain Studio and Yooreka Studio, Loopmancer is a rogue-lite 3D platform game which makes its way to PC and consoles in mid-July. You play as a detective, Xiang Zixu who is risen from death after he was killed during an investigation of the missing of a famous female journalist. You have to battle your way out of the futuristic city of the east. You can unlock new weapons and abilities as you progress in the game.

Stray

When: July 19

Where: PC, PS4, PS5

Lost in the neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity, a stray cat has to embark on a journey to unravel an ancient mystery and find its way back to its family. Stray is a third-person adventure game that slips you into the paws of a cat as you wander the highs and lows of a long-forgotten city.

During this journey, you will encounter its robotic inhabitants and even befriend a flying drone named B-12. You can interact with the environment in several ways, as you solve puzzles to progress in the story. However, it will not be a safe journey — you will have to evade various enemies along the way.

As Dusk Falls

When: July 19

Where: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

The fate of two families lies in your hands in this interactive drama that spans three decades. Experience an immersive narrative performed by actors and enhanced by digital graphics, giving it the appearance of a motion graphic novel.

As Dusk Falls begins with a botched robbery in 1998 in Arizona. From here on out, every decision you make will affect the lives and relationships of multiple characters. Go back and replay the story again and achieve vastly difficult outcomes.

Having trouble with any of the decisions? You can invite up to eight friends locally, online, or a mix of both for cooperative gameplay. Download the As Dusk Falls companion app to vote on decisions with or against your mates.

As Dusk Falls is also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

When: July 29

Where: Nintendo Switch

Noah, Mio, and four other soldiers from the opposing nations of Keves and Agnus decide to turn into fugitives and embark on an adventure in search of the “true enemy” to bring an end to the conflict between their nations.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an action role-playing game set in a large open world that allows you to forge your own path as you come across new locations, treasures, and unique monsters.

The game features a party system with real-time RPG combat mechanics that lets you freely swap between any member of your party during combat. It also allows customising your characters with Classes, Arts, gems, and accessories.

Also, two of the party members can be paired together to form a new fiercely powerful creature called Ouroboros to take down challenging foes.

What game are you looking forward to the most in July? Let us know in the comments below.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Electronic Arts F1 22

Electronic Arts F1 22

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series F1
PEGI Rating 3+
IllFonic Arcadegeddon

IllFonic Arcadegeddon

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer, Co-op
PEGI Rating 12+
Ebrain Studio Loopmancer

Ebrain Studio Loopmancer

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Interactive Movie
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch
Modes Single-player
Series Xenoblade Chronicles
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Games, June 2022 Games, PS5, PlayStation 5, PS4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, Windows 11, PC, F1 22, Arcadegeddon, Loopmancer, Stray, As Dusk Falls, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
WhatsApp Reactions Updated Beta Version Rolling Out to Android, iOS: Report

Related Stories

F1 22, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and More: July 2022 Games for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: Details
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  8. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  9. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  10. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Raspberry Pie Pico W Microcontroller With Wi-Fi Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Reactions Updated Beta Version Rolling Out to Android, iOS: Report
  3. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Tipped to Go on Sale Starting July 15
  4. Telcos' Body Warns of 'Back-Door Entry' to Big Tech Firms in 5G Business Through Captive Non-Public Network
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With 80W Charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptocurrency Lending Giants Face Financial Ruin Amid Market Uncertainty, Lack of Regulatory Guardrails
  7. Instagram Is Reportedly Testing Ways to Turn Video Posts Into Reels
  8. Google Agrees to Pay $90 Million to Settle Legal Fight With App Developers
  9. Garmin Forerunner 255 Series, Forerunner 955 Solar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Facebook Owner Meta Will Reportedly Lower Engineering Hiring Target for 2022 to Around 6,000-7,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.