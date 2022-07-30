What are the biggest games coming in August 2022? Deep Silver is set to release the reboot of its revered Saints Row franchise across PC and consoles. Also, Spider-Man fans will now finally be able to play as the web-slinger on PC, with the upcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. F1 Manager 2022 and Madden NFL 23 will have sports enthusiasts covered. Furthermore, after the success of Two Point Hospital, the developer is coming up with another city builder — Two Point Campus.

August, however, also appears to be the month of action with a plethora of tiles from the genre lined up. Thymesia will take you on an action-adventure journey inspired by the high-difficulty combat of the Dark Souls games. There are other exciting titles as well, in roguelike dungeon crawler Cult of The Lamb, top-down beat'em up Midnight Fight Express, and third-person shooter Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed.

Two Point Campus

When: August 9

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Developer Two Point Studios is ready to take gamers back to university with their new game, Two Point Campus, but not as students. Like the developer's previous game, Two Point Hospital, this game is also set in Two Point County. Here, players will get to manage a university campus, hold graduation ceremonies, and do much more.

Players will be able to customise and build their own campuses, teaching classes not taught in a regular university, like a class for sword-wielding knights. From building training areas, watch towers, and landscapes, players will also have to employ staff and teachers for the university.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

When: August 12

Where: PC

After selling over 33 million copies globally, Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to PC with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The popular 2018 game is known for its gameplay mechanics, especially the web-swinging traversal and the variety of gadgets. The port is developed by Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games, and will include the full main story along with three additional story chapters in Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

The game is centred around an experienced Peter Parker and tells the story of Spider-Man from the comic books, as he takes on some of the most iconic villains in the franchise — including Mister Negative. You can freely move — or swing — around New York, and talk to characters you meet along the way, while taking on side missions.

Sony has already confirmed that the port will feature additional standard PC-specific features like adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections when it is released in August.

Thymesia

When: August 18

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Set in the decaying Kingdom of Hermes, Thymesia will see players donning the mask of an amnesiac wanderer, Corvus, as they fight their way through plague-ridden beasts lurking about town. The action-adventure RPG draws heavy inspiration from the Dark Souls games, offering risky and high-difficulty combat, designed to test your patience and skill.

Corvus can turn into a raven, giving him the power to throw feathers like daggers or perform executions with the swiftness of a raptor. Defeating formidable bosses grants you plague weapons, which can then be upgraded and fitted with perks to suit your playstyle. Journey into the darkness reveals untold memories, which Corvus must piece together in an attempt to revert the calamity.

Madden NFL 23

When: August 19

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Become the Face of the Franchise in Madden NFL 23. This latest entry into the long-running Madden series of American football games by EA Sports offers you different ways to control the action from on or off the field. Introducing the all-new FieldSENSE gameplay system — the game will offer you precise control at every position on the field for consistent ultra-realistic gameplay.

Stepping onto the field in The League mode, you will have the option to select the skill position of your choice — Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Corner Back, or Middle Linebacker. You are in your fifth season with a new team on a 1-year contract to prove your worth. You can also step away from the limelight in the Franchise mode, where you get to strategise and plan like the head coach.

Saints Row

When: August 23

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Stadia

A reboot of the popular Saints Row series, this action-adventure title was originally slated for February but then got delayed. The game is set in Santo Ileso (not a real city, but bears a striking resemblance to Las Vegas) which is controlled by the Idols, Los Panteros, and Marshall Defense Industries. You will step into the shoes of a character called The Boss — you'll also get to completely customise your character's appearance — and build up your gang, as you work to dismantle the others and take control of the city.

Just like older games in the franchise, Saints Row will have you working your way through the city, which is divided into nine districts. As you gain control of more regions on the map, you can start up new businesses that appear innocuous enough, if you aren't paying close attention.

These can help your gang earn enough funds for your mission to wrest power from the other gangs and take control of Santo Ileso. You can also team up with a friend, and help each other complete missions together, which could come in handy — maybe you won't need those cheat codes this time around.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

When: August 26

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco is bringing the full remake of the Pac-Man World as a “Re-Pac”.

The story begins when Ghost kidnaps Pac-Man's family from his birthday party. He then embarks on an adventure to Ghost Island to free his loved ones.

Players have to control Pac-Man and complete six worlds to rescue his family from captivity. In every world, there are five levels, and to pass each world, players have to defeat the boss at the final level.

F1 Manager 2022

When: August 30

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Become the boss of a constructor of your choice in the officially licensed F1 Manager 2022. Start from the back of the pack or straight away challenge for the podium — the choice will be yours. Enjoy a true-to-life presentation for an immersive experience.

As the Manager, you will be able to pick drivers and staff from the Formula One 2022 roster while building your team. Scout talents from other constructors gain an edge. Securing the success of your team will depend on hitting the season targets and long-term goals.

Head to The Factory to perfect your car, assign new parts, and develop an engineering approach based on upcoming races. Finally, on race day, call the shots from the pit and keep an eye out for dynamic race events that might prompt you to change your racing strategy.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

When: August 30

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Crypto, the alien invader, returns in this groovy remake of the 2006 cult classic blast-em-up by THQ Nordic. Players will be tossed into the swinging ‘60s, as they unload all sorts of wild weapons, probes, and meteor showers onto the human race.

The Destroy All Humans! sequel also includes a trusty flying saucer, using which you can fly over fictional cities and hoover up humans to grind them into a DNA paste for skill upgrades.

The story element of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed tasks you with fighting the KGB as revenge for blowing up your mothership. At times, you will be forced to form alliances with the very species you came to enslave and work together towards a larger goal.

The game also comes with a two-player local split-screen co-op mode, with a pre-order bonus of a standalone multiplayer DLC.