Grid Legends Review, Release Date, PC System Requirements, Gameplay, Car List, and More

Grid Legends available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 February 2022 13:11 IST
Photo Credit: Codemasters

Grid Legends is the first title from Codemasters after it was acquired by EA in 2020

  • Grid Legends will feature over 120 real and fictional vehicles
  • Grid Legends has a download size of around 32GB on Xbox
  • Grid Legends 10-hour trial is available for EA Play subscribers

Grid Legends — the latest racing game and the fifth instalment in the Grid franchise developed by Codemasters under its new owner EA — will feature over 120 cars spread out over nine categories. That includes electric cars as well as internal combustion engine-powered cars. Grid Legends players will get to experience more than 130 tracks, including renowned race tracks as well as fictional street circuits. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa stars as Valentin Manzi — one of the main rivals in the game. Grid Legends will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Here's everything you need to know about Grid Legends.

Grid Legends release date, availability

Grid Legends will be released on Friday (February 25) worldwide. But depending on where you live, you could start racing earlier.

According to Origin — EA's PC launcher — Grid Legends will unlock Thursday, February 24, at 9:30pm IST. That's two-and-a-half hours ahead of consoles.

As per Xbox Store, Grid Legends will unlock in India on Friday, at 12am (midnight). Given what we have seen with other titles in the past, all other regions should get access to Grid Legends at midnight local time.

Is Grid Legends on Steam?
Yes, Grid Legends is available to pre-order via Steam.

Is Grid Legends on Xbox Game Pass?
Technically, Grid Legends is available on Xbox Game Pass but only if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes the EA Play subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs. 699 per month in India. Game Pass Ultimate covers both PC and Xbox.

You can also opt for the vanilla EA Play subscription — for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation — that gives you limited access to every new EA game ahead of release. Grid Legends has been available since February 22 on EA Play, offering players a total of 10 hours of game time. EA Play costs Rs. 315 per month or Rs. 1,990 per year in India.

If you want unlimited access to Grid Legends through a subscription, consider EA Play Pro. Additionally, it gives you access to the Deluxe Edition of the game — this too has been available three days before release. Only downside? It's only on PC. EA Play Pro costs Rs. 999 per month or Rs. 6,499 per year in India.

grid legends london street circuit codemasters ea grid_legends_london_street_circuit_codemasters_ea

Grid Legends will have approximately 130 race venues
Photo Credit: Codemasters

Grid Legends editions

Speaking of Deluxe Edition, there are two Grid Legends game editions available to players — Standard and, well, Deluxe. The former gets the Ravenwest & Seneca Legends double pack that has extra events, cars, and customisation options. If players on PlayStation and Xbox pre-order the Standard Edition, they will also get a Dual Entitlement feature that essentially allows them to play Grid Legends on the previous and next generation consoles, i.e PS5 and PS4 or Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will also give players the Ravenwest & Seneca Legends double pack and Dual Entitlement. Alongside, players also get Voltz Legends pack that gets two bonus cars along with additional customisation option and a Mechanic pass that multiplies the total mileage, or progress, and unlocks upgrades for cars faster. Furthermore, Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will also give players access to four post-launch expansion packs on release day.

Grid Legends price in India

On Origin and Steam, Grid Legends Standard Edition is listed at Rs. 2,999, while the Deluxe Edition is listed for Rs. 4,299.

Xbox Store offers the Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999, while the Deluxe Edition is available for Rs. 5,499. After applying the 10 percent EA Play discount, the Standard and Deluxe Editions are available for Rs. 3,599 and Rs. 4,949, respectively. As noted before, a trial version of Grid Legends is available with EA Play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

PlayStation Store also lists Grid Legends Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999 — EA Play subscribers will get a 10 percent discount, essentially bringing down the price to Rs. 3,599. The Deluxe Edition is slightly more affordable than Xbox at Rs. 5,299 — with the 10 percent EA Play discount, it is available for Rs. 4,769.

Grid Legends PC system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Grid Legends PC players, courtesy of Steam and EA.

Grid Legends minimum PC requirements

  • Processor: AMD FX4300/ Intel Core i3-2130
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX460/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 950
  • RAM: 8GB

Grid Legends recommended PC requirements

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600x/ Intel Core i5- 8600k
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX560/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
  • RAM: 16GB

In addition, PC players would need a minimum of 50GB of free space to download and install the game. Grid Legends will work on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Grid Legends download size

Grid Legends has a download size of around 32GB on Xbox One S, One X, and Series X. Whereas, on the PS5, it has a download size of 29.7GB.

grid legends porsche 911 gt3rs codemasters ea grid_legends_porsche_911_gt3rs_codemasters_ea

Grid Legends features cars that fit into nine different categories
Photo Credit: Codemasters

Grid Legends car list

There are over 120 vehicles featured in Grid Legends. Here is the whole list:

  • Alfa Romeo 155 TS
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alpine A110 1800 Group 4
  • Ariel Atom 3.5
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept
  • Aston Martin Vantage GT4
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie
  • Aston Martin Vantage GTE
  • Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
  • Audi A4 quattro
  • Audi S1 quattro Concept
  • Audi RS 3 LMS
  • Audi R8 1:1
  • Auto Gallery Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32)
  • Beltra Enduro 24 T
  • Beltra FZ – 73 FAF
  • Beltra Icon Mk3
  • Beltra Open Wheel
  • BMW E46 M3 GTR
  • BMW M1 Turbo Group 5
  • BMW M3 Touring Car
  • BMW M6 GT3
  • Brabham BT62
  • Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
  • Cadillac DPi-V.R
  • Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
  • Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept
  • Chevrolet Camaro Super Tourer
  • Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Modified
  • Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
  • Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
  • Datsun 240Z (S30) Modified
  • Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
  • Dumont Colossus
  • Dumont Stampede
  • Dumont T36 Brawler Sport
  • Dumont T37 Wolf
  • Ferrari 330 P4
  • Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione
  • Ferrari 488 GTE
  • Ferrari 512 BB LM
  • Ferrari 599XX Evo
  • Ferrari F40 LM
  • Ferrari F430 Challenge
  • Ferrari FXX
  • Ferrari FXX-K Evo
  • Ford Capri Turbo Group 5
  • Ford Falcon FG X Supercar
  • Ford Focus TC-2
  • Ford GT
  • Ford GT GTE
  • Ford GT40
  • Ford Mustang GT4
  • Ford Mustang Mach 1 Modified
  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
  • Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth
  • Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A
  • Ginetta G40 GT5
  • Ginetta G55 GT3
  • Ginetta G55 GT4
  • Ginetta G56 GTA
  • Holden ZB Commodore Supercar
  • Honda Civic FD2
  • Honda CRX MightyMouse
  • Honda NSX-GT
  • Honda S2000 Modified
  • Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy
  • JEDI - F1000 SPEC
  • Jupiter Classic Stock
  • Jupiter Formula X
  • Jupiter San Marino
  • Koenigsegg Agera RS
  • Koenigsegg Jesko
  • KTM X-BOW R
  • Lancia Delta HF Integrale Super Hatch
  • Lancia Stratos
  • Lotus Elise GT1
  • Lotus Elise S Cup R
  • Lotus Evija
  • Mazda 787B
  • Mazda Furai
  • Mazda MX-5
  • Mazda RX-7 FD3S Drift-Tuned
  • Mazda RX-7 Panspeed
  • MCA Hammerhead Nissan Silvia (S13)
  • McLaren M8D
  • MINI Hatch JCW
  • MINI Miglia Challenge
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Time Attack
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Time Attack
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Drift-Tuned
  • Nissan 300ZX (Z32) Modified
  • Nissan 300ZX Turbo Le Mans
  • Nissan 350Z (Z33) Gr.2
  • Nissan 370Z Drift
  • NISSAN GT-R (SUPER GT GT500 Class Racing Car)
  • Nissan Silvia S15 Drift
  • Nissan Silvia Time Attack Spec (S15)
  • Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC10) Modified
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R Group A (R32)
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R Time Attack (R34)
  • Opel Astra V8 Coupé
  • Pagani Zonda Revolución
  • Panoz GTR-1
  • Pontiac Firebird Modified
  • Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0
  • Porsche 911 GT4 (997)
  • Porsche 911 GT1
  • Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)
  • Porsche 911 RSR
  • Porsche 917/30
  • Porsche 935/78 Group 5 "Moby Dick"
  • Porsche 962C
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S
  • Renault Clio Cup
  • Renault Laguna Touring Car
  • Renault R26
  • Renault R.S. 01
  • Shelby Cobra 289 FIA
  • SRT Viper GTS-R
  • SUBARU BRZ Drift-Tuned
  • SUBARU BRZ Modified
  • SUBARU IMPREZA WRX Tomei Cusco
  • SUBARU WRX STI TC-2
  • Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro
  • Volkswagen Cup Car
  • Volkswagen Golf GTI
  • Volvo 850 Estate Touring Car

Grid Legends gameplay

As mentioned above, Grid Legends will feature over 120 vehicles — real and fictional — that range from hypercars, prototype GTs, trucks, electric vehicles, touring cars, and open-wheel racers.

The gameplay trailer shows off the basic premise of Grid Legends. Players start as the second driver for Seneca Racing — a struggling team that hasn't had a good past with their second drivers. With many new real and fictional tracks added to Grid Legends, the story begins in London where Seneca Racing is looking for a replacement second driver.

Grid Legends will also feature dynamic weather, letting players experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and snow among the usual dry, wet, and hot weather conditions. Furthermore, the cutscenes in the game feature a mixed-reality setup where the actors are real but the backdrop features virtual elements like cars and the environment, similar to Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

Grid Legends review

At the time of writing, no early impressions of the game were available online — so it remains to be seen how the latest Grid title fares with players and reviewers when it is released for everyone on February 25. Reviews for Grid Legends are expected to be available post the game's release.

Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
