Grid Legends — the latest racing game and the fifth instalment in the Grid franchise developed by Codemasters under its new owner EA — will feature over 120 cars spread out over nine categories. That includes electric cars as well as internal combustion engine-powered cars. Grid Legends players will get to experience more than 130 tracks, including renowned race tracks as well as fictional street circuits. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa stars as Valentin Manzi — one of the main rivals in the game. Grid Legends will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Here's everything you need to know about Grid Legends.

Grid Legends will be released on Friday (February 25) worldwide. But depending on where you live, you could start racing earlier.

According to Origin — EA's PC launcher — Grid Legends will unlock Thursday, February 24, at 9:30pm IST. That's two-and-a-half hours ahead of consoles.

As per Xbox Store, Grid Legends will unlock in India on Friday, at 12am (midnight). Given what we have seen with other titles in the past, all other regions should get access to Grid Legends at midnight local time.

Is Grid Legends on Steam?

Yes, Grid Legends is available to pre-order via Steam.

Is Grid Legends on Xbox Game Pass?

Technically, Grid Legends is available on Xbox Game Pass but only if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes the EA Play subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs. 699 per month in India. Game Pass Ultimate covers both PC and Xbox.

You can also opt for the vanilla EA Play subscription — for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation — that gives you limited access to every new EA game ahead of release. Grid Legends has been available since February 22 on EA Play, offering players a total of 10 hours of game time. EA Play costs Rs. 315 per month or Rs. 1,990 per year in India.

If you want unlimited access to Grid Legends through a subscription, consider EA Play Pro. Additionally, it gives you access to the Deluxe Edition of the game — this too has been available three days before release. Only downside? It's only on PC. EA Play Pro costs Rs. 999 per month or Rs. 6,499 per year in India.

Grid Legends editions

Speaking of Deluxe Edition, there are two Grid Legends game editions available to players — Standard and, well, Deluxe. The former gets the Ravenwest & Seneca Legends double pack that has extra events, cars, and customisation options. If players on PlayStation and Xbox pre-order the Standard Edition, they will also get a Dual Entitlement feature that essentially allows them to play Grid Legends on the previous and next generation consoles, i.e PS5 and PS4 or Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will also give players the Ravenwest & Seneca Legends double pack and Dual Entitlement. Alongside, players also get Voltz Legends pack that gets two bonus cars along with additional customisation option and a Mechanic pass that multiplies the total mileage, or progress, and unlocks upgrades for cars faster. Furthermore, Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will also give players access to four post-launch expansion packs on release day.

Grid Legends price in India

On Origin and Steam, Grid Legends Standard Edition is listed at Rs. 2,999, while the Deluxe Edition is listed for Rs. 4,299.

Xbox Store offers the Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999, while the Deluxe Edition is available for Rs. 5,499. After applying the 10 percent EA Play discount, the Standard and Deluxe Editions are available for Rs. 3,599 and Rs. 4,949, respectively. As noted before, a trial version of Grid Legends is available with EA Play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

PlayStation Store also lists Grid Legends Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999 — EA Play subscribers will get a 10 percent discount, essentially bringing down the price to Rs. 3,599. The Deluxe Edition is slightly more affordable than Xbox at Rs. 5,299 — with the 10 percent EA Play discount, it is available for Rs. 4,769.

Grid Legends PC system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Grid Legends PC players, courtesy of Steam and EA.

Grid Legends minimum PC requirements

Processor: AMD FX4300/ Intel Core i3-2130

GPU: AMD Radeon RX460/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 950

RAM: 8GB

Grid Legends recommended PC requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600x/ Intel Core i5- 8600k

GPU: AMD Radeon RX560/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

RAM: 16GB

In addition, PC players would need a minimum of 50GB of free space to download and install the game. Grid Legends will work on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Grid Legends download size

Grid Legends has a download size of around 32GB on Xbox One S, One X, and Series X. Whereas, on the PS5, it has a download size of 29.7GB.

Grid Legends car list

There are over 120 vehicles featured in Grid Legends. Here is the whole list:

Alfa Romeo 155 TS

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alpine A110 1800 Group 4

Ariel Atom 3.5

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Vantage GTE

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Audi A4 quattro

Audi S1 quattro Concept

Audi RS 3 LMS

Audi R8 1:1

Auto Gallery Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32)

Beltra Enduro 24 T

Beltra FZ – 73 FAF

Beltra Icon Mk3

Beltra Open Wheel

BMW E46 M3 GTR

BMW M1 Turbo Group 5

BMW M3 Touring Car

BMW M6 GT3

Brabham BT62

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

Cadillac DPi-V.R

Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R

Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept

Chevrolet Camaro Super Tourer

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Modified

Chevrolet Corvette C7.R

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Datsun 240Z (S30) Modified

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dumont Colossus

Dumont Stampede

Dumont T36 Brawler Sport

Dumont T37 Wolf

Ferrari 330 P4

Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione

Ferrari 488 GTE

Ferrari 512 BB LM

Ferrari 599XX Evo

Ferrari F40 LM

Ferrari F430 Challenge

Ferrari FXX

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ford Capri Turbo Group 5

Ford Falcon FG X Supercar

Ford Focus TC-2

Ford GT

Ford GT GTE

Ford GT40

Ford Mustang GT4

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Modified

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth

Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A

Ginetta G40 GT5

Ginetta G55 GT3

Ginetta G55 GT4

Ginetta G56 GTA

Holden ZB Commodore Supercar

Honda Civic FD2

Honda CRX MightyMouse

Honda NSX-GT

Honda S2000 Modified

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy

JEDI - F1000 SPEC

Jupiter Classic Stock

Jupiter Formula X

Jupiter San Marino

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Koenigsegg Jesko

KTM X-BOW R

Lancia Delta HF Integrale Super Hatch

Lancia Stratos

Lotus Elise GT1

Lotus Elise S Cup R

Lotus Evija

Mazda 787B

Mazda Furai

Mazda MX-5

Mazda RX-7 FD3S Drift-Tuned

Mazda RX-7 Panspeed

MCA Hammerhead Nissan Silvia (S13)

McLaren M8D

MINI Hatch JCW

MINI Miglia Challenge

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Time Attack

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Time Attack

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Drift-Tuned

Nissan 300ZX (Z32) Modified

Nissan 300ZX Turbo Le Mans

Nissan 350Z (Z33) Gr.2

Nissan 370Z Drift

NISSAN GT-R (SUPER GT GT500 Class Racing Car)

Nissan Silvia S15 Drift

Nissan Silvia Time Attack Spec (S15)

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC10) Modified

Nissan Skyline GT-R Group A (R32)

Nissan Skyline GT-R Time Attack (R34)

Opel Astra V8 Coupé

Pagani Zonda Revolución

Panoz GTR-1

Pontiac Firebird Modified

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0

Porsche 911 GT4 (997)

Porsche 911 GT1

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)

Porsche 911 RSR

Porsche 917/30

Porsche 935/78 Group 5 "Moby Dick"

Porsche 962C

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Renault Clio Cup

Renault Laguna Touring Car

Renault R26

Renault R.S. 01

Shelby Cobra 289 FIA

SRT Viper GTS-R

SUBARU BRZ Drift-Tuned

SUBARU BRZ Modified

SUBARU IMPREZA WRX Tomei Cusco

SUBARU WRX STI TC-2

Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro

Volkswagen Cup Car

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volvo 850 Estate Touring Car

Grid Legends gameplay

As mentioned above, Grid Legends will feature over 120 vehicles — real and fictional — that range from hypercars, prototype GTs, trucks, electric vehicles, touring cars, and open-wheel racers.

The gameplay trailer shows off the basic premise of Grid Legends. Players start as the second driver for Seneca Racing — a struggling team that hasn't had a good past with their second drivers. With many new real and fictional tracks added to Grid Legends, the story begins in London where Seneca Racing is looking for a replacement second driver.

Grid Legends will also feature dynamic weather, letting players experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and snow among the usual dry, wet, and hot weather conditions. Furthermore, the cutscenes in the game feature a mixed-reality setup where the actors are real but the backdrop features virtual elements like cars and the environment, similar to Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

Grid Legends review

At the time of writing, no early impressions of the game were available online — so it remains to be seen how the latest Grid title fares with players and reviewers when it is released for everyone on February 25. Reviews for Grid Legends are expected to be available post the game's release.

