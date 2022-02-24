Photo Credit: Codemasters
Grid Legends — the latest racing game and the fifth instalment in the Grid franchise developed by Codemasters under its new owner EA — will feature over 120 cars spread out over nine categories. That includes electric cars as well as internal combustion engine-powered cars. Grid Legends players will get to experience more than 130 tracks, including renowned race tracks as well as fictional street circuits. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa stars as Valentin Manzi — one of the main rivals in the game. Grid Legends will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
Here's everything you need to know about Grid Legends.
Grid Legends will be released on Friday (February 25) worldwide. But depending on where you live, you could start racing earlier.
According to Origin — EA's PC launcher — Grid Legends will unlock Thursday, February 24, at 9:30pm IST. That's two-and-a-half hours ahead of consoles.
As per Xbox Store, Grid Legends will unlock in India on Friday, at 12am (midnight). Given what we have seen with other titles in the past, all other regions should get access to Grid Legends at midnight local time.
Is Grid Legends on Steam?
Yes, Grid Legends is available to pre-order via Steam.
Is Grid Legends on Xbox Game Pass?
Technically, Grid Legends is available on Xbox Game Pass but only if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes the EA Play subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs. 699 per month in India. Game Pass Ultimate covers both PC and Xbox.
You can also opt for the vanilla EA Play subscription — for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation — that gives you limited access to every new EA game ahead of release. Grid Legends has been available since February 22 on EA Play, offering players a total of 10 hours of game time. EA Play costs Rs. 315 per month or Rs. 1,990 per year in India.
If you want unlimited access to Grid Legends through a subscription, consider EA Play Pro. Additionally, it gives you access to the Deluxe Edition of the game — this too has been available three days before release. Only downside? It's only on PC. EA Play Pro costs Rs. 999 per month or Rs. 6,499 per year in India.
Speaking of Deluxe Edition, there are two Grid Legends game editions available to players — Standard and, well, Deluxe. The former gets the Ravenwest & Seneca Legends double pack that has extra events, cars, and customisation options. If players on PlayStation and Xbox pre-order the Standard Edition, they will also get a Dual Entitlement feature that essentially allows them to play Grid Legends on the previous and next generation consoles, i.e PS5 and PS4 or Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.
Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will also give players the Ravenwest & Seneca Legends double pack and Dual Entitlement. Alongside, players also get Voltz Legends pack that gets two bonus cars along with additional customisation option and a Mechanic pass that multiplies the total mileage, or progress, and unlocks upgrades for cars faster. Furthermore, Grid Legends Deluxe Edition will also give players access to four post-launch expansion packs on release day.
On Origin and Steam, Grid Legends Standard Edition is listed at Rs. 2,999, while the Deluxe Edition is listed for Rs. 4,299.
Xbox Store offers the Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999, while the Deluxe Edition is available for Rs. 5,499. After applying the 10 percent EA Play discount, the Standard and Deluxe Editions are available for Rs. 3,599 and Rs. 4,949, respectively. As noted before, a trial version of Grid Legends is available with EA Play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
PlayStation Store also lists Grid Legends Standard Edition at Rs. 3,999 — EA Play subscribers will get a 10 percent discount, essentially bringing down the price to Rs. 3,599. The Deluxe Edition is slightly more affordable than Xbox at Rs. 5,299 — with the 10 percent EA Play discount, it is available for Rs. 4,769.
Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Grid Legends PC players, courtesy of Steam and EA.
Grid Legends minimum PC requirements
Grid Legends recommended PC requirements
In addition, PC players would need a minimum of 50GB of free space to download and install the game. Grid Legends will work on Windows 10 and Windows 11.
Grid Legends has a download size of around 32GB on Xbox One S, One X, and Series X. Whereas, on the PS5, it has a download size of 29.7GB.
There are over 120 vehicles featured in Grid Legends. Here is the whole list:
As mentioned above, Grid Legends will feature over 120 vehicles — real and fictional — that range from hypercars, prototype GTs, trucks, electric vehicles, touring cars, and open-wheel racers.
The gameplay trailer shows off the basic premise of Grid Legends. Players start as the second driver for Seneca Racing — a struggling team that hasn't had a good past with their second drivers. With many new real and fictional tracks added to Grid Legends, the story begins in London where Seneca Racing is looking for a replacement second driver.
Grid Legends will also feature dynamic weather, letting players experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and snow among the usual dry, wet, and hot weather conditions. Furthermore, the cutscenes in the game feature a mixed-reality setup where the actors are real but the backdrop features virtual elements like cars and the environment, similar to Need for Speed: Most Wanted.
At the time of writing, no early impressions of the game were available online — so it remains to be seen how the latest Grid title fares with players and reviewers when it is released for everyone on February 25. Reviews for Grid Legends are expected to be available post the game's release.
