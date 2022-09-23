Technology News
loading

Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse

Netflix series is guilty of many of the same mistakes it made two-and-a-half years ago.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Abhinav Lal, Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 23 September 2022 12:34 IST
Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse

Photo Credit: Netflix

Monika Panwar as Gudiya in Jamtara season 2

Highlights
  • Jamtara season 2 out September 23 at 12:30pm IST on Netflix in India
  • A total of eight episodes in Jamtara season 2, between 37–54 minutes
  • Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar lead Jamtara season 2 cast

Jamtara season 2 — out now on Netflix — is an idea looking for a story. The returning director Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava know where they want some of their characters to end up, but they take the most mundane route to it. Through its eight-episode run, no one from Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastava) to Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar) goes on any journey while they are headed to their destination. Just as with the first season, Jamtara's second season is too plot-driven. There's rarely a conversation between two characters that fleshes out who they are, or who they want to be. And towards the end, Jamtara season 2 more or less admits that it doesn't know what it's doing with some — and writes them off the show entirely.

No wonder then that for a show that can't be bothered to properly grow its characters and treats them as fodder for its narrative, Jamtara season 2 displays a callous disregard for topics that need nuance and a deft hand. Deep into its new season, the Netflix series decides to tackle cow vigilante violence in India. A Muslim meat shop owner is accused of selling beef — a word that Jamtara season 2 is even afraid to utter — and beaten up, after a news anchor uses his widely-watched programme as a dog whistle for his audience. But no one calls the broadcaster out, not even after the victim ends up dead later. The entire incident is a minor plot device, in the ongoing feud between two politicians.

As my mind began drifting thanks to the unengaging plotting and problematic choices, I began to wonder: what is Jamtara really trying to say? On one level, the Netflix series is about how a lack of good jobs and opportunities drives small-town India into get-rich-quick schemes. They've got nothing better on offer. On another, it's about how money is also power. That's why local politician Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sial) was so quick to get in on Sunny and Rocky's operation in season 1. And season 2 extends that argument by throwing an election into the mix, with Sunny's wife and fellow scam artist Gudiya (Monika Panwar) pitching herself as an alternative to Brajesh. Politics may be more central than ever, but Jamtara season 2 doesn't have anything new to say.

All You Need to Know About Jamtara Season 2

Jamtara season 2 begins in medias res in November 2016, as PM Modi's demonetisation drive hits and briefly sends the scammers of Jamtara into a panic. (It's weird how this doesn't cast a bigger shadow on the Netflix series, given Jamtara seems to be run entirely on cash. In the run-up to the election, cash is being thrown around with no explanation as to where the notes are coming from. There's also no talk of job losses or long queues at ATMs.) Outside of that though, status quo seems to have returned. Phishing has reached new heights in the Jharkhand city, with the con artists now buying phones and SIM cards in bulk — and by bulk, I mean thousands every week — to keep up with their revenue targets. Dare I say it, it's starting to look professional.

Meanwhile, having somehow avoided jail, Brajesh (Sial) is gearing up to fight a political battle with his aunt Ganga Devi (Seema Pahwa) who's withdrawn her support of him. Fresh out of jail herself, Ganga Devi has instead given a ticket to Gudiya Mondal (Panwar), hoping to use Brajesh's assault of Gudiya to spur voters' feelings and return her party to power. Of course, the misogynistic townsfolk are not inclined to believe a woman — and it helps Brajesh that his family have been in power for decades. Pahwa is, as always, the most natural actor of the lot here. Unfortunately, her role is very limited, in what can be termed an extended cameo. Sial also feels sidelined on Jamtara season 2. He's still onscreen a lot, but he doesn't exactly have a lot to do.

That brings us to our scammer-in-chief, Sunny. With the season 1 cliffhanger resolved offscreen, Sunny (Shrivastava) begins season 2 recovering at a hospital. There, he starts thinking of a new scam, along the lines of the Kaun Banega Crorepati scam that you might have seen going around WhatsApp. (Jamtara continues to be ripped from the headlines in season 2, as with season 1.) But the cops of Jamtara — newly-promoted cyber cell head Biswa Pathak (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), and the returning Dolly Sahu (Aksha Pardasany) and tech expert Saurav (Udit Arora), who are now in Ranchi but sent back to Jamtara on a special mission — are busy elsewhere, partly thanks to the scale of Brajesh's operation, and a new scammer who's gone after the wife of Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

Jamtara 2, Blonde, and More on Netflix in September

As with Sial, Pardasany feels sidelined on Jamtara season 2, with the Netflix series working overtime to involve Dolly in Jamtara business after her transfer to Ranchi. Bhattacharya's Biswa is caught between his desire to do good police work and not get himself suspended, but Jamtara season 2 never really digs into that properly. And having been shot by Brajesh's goons at the end of season 1, Sunny wants revenge on the guy who keeps them on a leash in season 2. But Jamtara keeps Shrivastava-on-crutches too busy with scam after scam, rarely letting him reflect on the enemies he's made. I haven't even mentioned Pushkar's Rocky, who doesn't have much of an arc to be honest.

Jamtara season 2 puts a larger focus on Panwar's Gudiya, who's brought to the fore thanks to her status as a candidate. Even as there's a public spotlight on her, Gudiya remains her timid self. And that's fine. But the problem is that she's more internal than the rest of them — her mind is constantly churning as to how she can outsmart Brajesh, but this isn't something that translates well on screen.

At least Gudiya is a consistent character. With its supporting cast, Jamtara season 2 flows the way it needs to. For plot purposes, the very folks who were minting money a few episodes ago conveniently become incapable of doing their work overnight. And while it's okay to show regular people mostly being very dumb — we all know someone who's fallen for one or more of these online scams — even the thieves are nowhere near as smart as they claim to be. Jamtara season 2 reveals they are using some truly stupid ways to scam common folk, though what's worse is how they park their own money.

The Netflix series also engages in one of my pet peeves: films getting technology wrong. Jamtara season 2 is a classic example of that. Sunny's “big scam idea” deep into the new season is a brute force technique that stopped working ages ago. There are also bogus police investigations, with a cyber expert tracing a criminal who posted a video online, without going through the platform involved.

Andor to Jamtara Season 2, the Biggest TV Shows in September

jamtara season 2 review rocky Anshumaan Pushkar jamtara season 2 review

Anshumaan Pushkar as Rocky in Jamtara season 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

Ultimately though, what dooms Jamtara season 2 isn't its handle over technology — but storytelling. As the season progresses, its characters end up looking less like three-dimensional human beings, and more like chess pieces being moved around the board. (Jamtara season 2 turns its drug-addict comedy-relief characters into narrators, who offer commentary on the storylines by drawing mythological analogies. It's a naked attempt to make its tale seem larger than life, but it falls flat on its face.)

Season 2 is also a clear case of a TV series designed as an X-hour movie, a decision that blows up in its face. (I would have loved some self-contained episodes; ones that explored its deep ensemble.) And as tensions boil over, the season 2 finale instead fizzles. It's an underwhelming end to an underwhelming season. Little Things aside (which wasn't exactly a Netflix original), the wait continues for a strong season 2 from the house of Netflix India.

Jamtara season 2 is released Friday, September 23 at 12:30pm IST on Netflix worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2
Read Review

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Duration 5h 46min
  • Cast
    Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Seema Pahwa
  • Director
    Soumendra Padhi
  • Music Sidhant Mathur
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jamtara, Jamtara season 2, Jamtara season 2 review, Jamtara season 2 release date, Jamtara season 2 release time, Jamtara season 2 download, Jamtara season 2 cast, Jamtara season 2 trailer, Jamtara series, Jamtara cast, Jamtara 2, Jamtara review, Jamtara 2 web series, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Soumendra Padhi, Netflix, Netflix India, Bollywood, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point, Jharkhand
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch: All Details
Jeff Bezos, Andy Jassy Ordered by US FTC to Testify in Amazon Prime Investigation

Related Stories

Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  5. Google Pixel Watch Teased in Promo Video Showing Design
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on TVs, Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Sony IMX8-Series Camera
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  3. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Calls Bitcoin's Bear Market Good for Crypto Future
  4. Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces
  7. Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details
  8. Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India
  9. OpenSea to Rank NFTs Basis Their Rarity Aiming to Assist Collectors
  10. Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.