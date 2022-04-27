YouTube has now made it possible for all partners to monetise their content through the Super Thanks Tipping feature that has now rolled out completely. In an official announcement on Tuesday, YouTube mentioned how the expansion of Super Thanks Tipping feature will now allow creators in 68 regions to earn money through their content. The feature, which initially came to the app in July last year, was limited to a randomised number of creators. However, it has now rolled out to all the eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program and can be enabled through YouTube Studio.

In a detailed post explaining the process of monetisation through Super Thanks Tipping, YouTube mentioned that fans can now tip the creators from the four available values between $2 and $50 (around Rs. 150 and Rs. 3,800) at various points while watching the content. As an added bonus, the fans will be able to view animated GIF and receive customised colours to highlight their comments. Creators can also respond to these messages, same as the regular comments. To recall, the Super Thanks programme was launched first back in July last year.

YouTube Super Thanks Tipping is among the many ways in which the social media platform facilitates creators to make earnings from their content. A feature called Super Chat lets audience pay for their comments to be pinned in the chat during a livestream, while another feature, Super Stickers, allows creators to make money by selling cartoon character stickers to their fans.

In a default setup, all creators get income from the ad revenue generated through their videos, which is split with the platform. While it is an unsteady source of income, features like Super Chat, Super Stickers and Super Thanks Tipping makes it easier for creators to make money without a lot of dependency on advertisers.

The new Super Thanks feature can be enabled with a single click and is available on YouTube Studio for desktop, Android, and iOS.

Just like YouTube, several other platforms are introducing ways to support the creators through introduction of various features and funds. Reddit recently announced a Community Fund worth $1 million (around Rs. 6.50 crore) to support community projects, while YouTube has a $100-million (around Rs. 735 crore) fund for creators who make clips on Shorts.