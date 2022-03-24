Technology News
YouTube Rolls Out New Health Features in India to Highlight, Identify Videos From Verified Sources

YouTube's health source information panels will label videos from accredited health organisations and government entities.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 March 2022 00:30 IST
YouTube Rolls Out New Health Features in India to Highlight, Identify Videos From Verified Sources

The new features are available in English and Hindi

Highlights
  • YouTube is getting two health related features
  • Health content shelves highlight videos of health organisations
  • YouTube's new features aimed to provide credible health content

YouTube is bringing two new health-focused features to ensure the credibility of health information on its platform in India. The Google-owned video-sharing app has unveiled new health source information panels that will label videos from reliable health organisations and government entities. With this, users can identify data from verified sources. Additionally, YouTube Health has added new health content shelves that highlight videos from authoritative sources in search results. Both the new features will be available in English and Hindi languages.

YouTube on Thursday announced the launch of new health source information panels and health content shelves in India. The health source information panels feature will identify videos from original sources and label them. The aim is that users searching for health-related content on YouTube will be able to pick up videos from accredited health organisations and government entities immediately. With the health content shelves functionality, videos from certified sources will pop up as search results on the platform. Videos related to accredited health organisations, and government entities are eligible for these shelves.

YouTube said that it is using principles developed by a panel of experts convened by the US National Academy of Medicine (NAM) to point out these sources for the two new health-focussed features.

In a press release, the company has quoted Oxford Economics Impact Report 2021 and said that YouTube has been an indispensable part of the lives of millions of Indians. A 69 percent of users said that YouTube has been a reliable source of information since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

YouTube is actively looking to add new features to the platform. Earlier this year, it was spotted testing a new Smart Downloads feature that allows users to access content without relying on a data connection. ​It can automatically download videos when Android devices are connected to Wi-Fi. The Smart Downloads feature could download 20 recommended videos per week. It is reportedly available as an experimental feature for limited subscribers for a limited time. In a similar development, YouTube is said to be rolling out Listening Controls feature for Premium users on Android and iOS. The new feature gives users additional controls while listening to music on the platform.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
