Wonder Man Marvel Series in the Works at Disney+ With Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest: Report

There’s no word on who’ll headline the Wonder Man cast just yet.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 17 June 2022 13:38 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel

Wonder Man is set to get his own series

  • Wonder Man is expected to begin production in 2023
  • The storyline for Wonder Man is under wraps for now
  • Wonder Man does not have a release date

Wonder Man live-action series is reportedly in the works at Marvel Studios and Disney+ with Community scribe Andrew Guest and director Destin Daniel Cretton serving as head writer and executive producer, respectively. Cretton, who rose to fame when he directed the Simu Liu-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is also likely to direct at least an episode of the yet-to-be-titled Disney+ series. In India, the Wonder Man series will air on Disney+ Hotstar. There's no word on the Wonder Man cast or its release date. Expect these details to be revealed once the show is officially announced.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word of Marvel and Disney+ working on the Wonder Man MCU live-action series. The report further states that it will begin production sometime in 2023. Wonder Man first appeared in the Marvel comics in 1964 as a villain, before being repackaged as a superhero in the late 1970s. He, however, came into his own in the 1980s as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers. His day job as an actor further added to his popularity, establishing him as a cult figure.

In the comics, Wonder Man has shared close ties with Vision and Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. In some of the stories, he was linked to Vision via brainwaves, which implied they were like brothers. Wonder Man even developed feelings for Wanda after Vision was dismantled.

Could Wonder Man share adventures with Elizabeth Olsen or Paul Bettany? The former's future remains unclear after the events of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's unclear if Olsen is going to be part of the WandaVision spin-off series Agatha: House of Harkness, centred on Kathryn Hahn's titular antagonist Agatha Harkness.

Marvel fans, either way, have plenty of live-action series to look forward to before Wonder Man. The company's next major title She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which features Tatiana Maslany as the titular superhero, is out August 17 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. It is expected to be followed by Samuel L. Jackson-led six-episode series Secret Invasion and the Dominique Thorne-led Ironheart. The second season of Loki, with Tom Hiddleston returning to headline the cast as the God of Mischief, has begun filming.

Beyond that, we have Armor Wars and the Hawkeye spin-off Echo led by Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine and Alaqua Cox as the titular superhero, respectively. Daredevil season 4 is also said to be in the works at Marvel and Disney+. In addition, there is the previously mentioned Agatha: House of Harkness.

Given Marvel's packed slate, Wonder Man is unlikely to release before 2024 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

