Technology News
loading

The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022

Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer head to the fortress of Aretuza in The Witcher season 3.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 23:45 IST
The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022

Photo Credit: Netflix

Anya Chalotra and Henry Cavill in a still from The Witcher

Highlights
  • The Witcher season 3 to be helmed by four directors, like before
  • Stephen Surjik only returning director on the new season
  • Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell also part of The Witcher season 3 cast

The Witcher season 3 is slated to release in the summer of 2023. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, Netflix dropped a teaser art for the Henry Cavill-led dark fantasy series, featuring Geralt's shattered medallion — whose fragments take the shape of a swallow and a star. Season 3 follows Geralt's journey into the fortress of Aretuza, as he yet again escorts Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan), who was revealed to have the Elder Blood coursing through her veins. Anya Chalotra returns to play Yennefer the sorceress, who maintains a complicated relationship with him.

Plot details for The Witcher season 3 are vague, but clues from the teaser image indicate that this chapter will see the trio working together, to protect Ciri from danger. For the uninitiated, the swallow symbol translates to Zireael, which is an old gwyhyr sword forged by gnomes in Tir Tochair — given to Ciri as a gift. Meanwhile, the upside-down star-like symbol is the Obsidian, which is worn by Yennefer in both the Netflix series and the CD Projekt Red video games.

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

In season 2, Geralt (Cavill) discovered that Ciri possessed some otherworldly powers, far beyond the knowledge of a monster hunter. Therefore, he seeks ex-lover Yennefer's help, to understand its complexities and how she could master it to avert any dangers. But upon reaching the grounds of Aretuza, the group realises they've landed in a battlefield, brimming with political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Henry Cavill's Netflix Series Has Still Some Ways to Go

Filming for The Witcher season 3 began in April, with Netflix revealing its director lineup of four. This includes Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Gandja Monteiro (Brand New Cherry Flavor), Loni Peristere (American Horror Story), and Bola Ogun (Lucifer).

Everyone besides Surjik — who directed the first two episodes of The Witcher season 2 — is new to the world of The Witcher. Going by past trends and the fact that there are four directors, we could assume each director gets to helm two episodes each, in the upcoming season. The Witcher season 3 also ropes in new members Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Robbie Amell (The Babysitter).

The Witcher 3 is set to release in the summer of 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Mind you, that's the American summer, not Indian.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher Season 3

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Mimi Ndiweni, Mimî M. Khayisa, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu, Tom Canton, Mecia Simson, Kim Bodnia
  • Director
    Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, Bola Ogun
  • Producer
    Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Alik Sakharov, Steve Gaub
  • Production
    Sean Daniel Company, Stillking Films, Platige Image, One of Us, Cinesite
  • Certificate A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the witcher, the witcher season 3, the witcher season 3 release date, the witcher season 3 cast, the witcher season 3 netflix, tudum netflix, tudum 2022, hollywood, henry cavill, Anya Chalotra, freya allan
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022

Related Stories

The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Inzone Gaming Headphones Listed for Sale in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  6. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  7. You Can Now Drive an Uber on a Private Licence but It Seems No One Told the Cops
  8. Apple’s App Store Gets UPI, RuPay, Netbanking as Alternate Payment Options
  9. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  10. Google Play Instant Lets You Play Games Without Downloading Them
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022
  2. The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022
  3. 3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
  4. Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
  5. The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
  6. Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Tease Their Netflix Action Thriller at Tudum 2022
  7. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
  8. Elon Musk Deploys Starlink Service in Iran Amid Country-Wide Internet Restrictions
  9. Oppo Find X6 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With SpO2 Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.